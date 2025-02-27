Gary Woodland breaks down as he recalls recovery process from brain surgery: "I couldn't give up"

In September 2023, Gary Woodland underwent a successful brain surgery. In a recent heartfelt video shared by the PGA Tour on X (formerly known as Twitter), the American golfer detailed his journey from the diagnosis to the recovery.

Ad

The 40-year-old received the Courage Award from the PGA Tour on February 26 for his resilience in fighting for his life and returning back onto the golf course. In an emotional video, Woodland broke down while explaining that he fought through this challenging battle for his family.

Gary Woodland said (via X @PGATour):

"Courage for me is not giving up and there was a lot of times when I probably wanted to. A lot of time where I didn't know if I'd be able to get through it, but through the people around me that just kept telling me to believe. My wife especially, just kept telling me to believe, 'This is what you fought your whole life for.' Seeing my kids, I couldn't give up. And I fought and I believed in myself. And that's something I hope my kids understand."

Ad

Trending

Prior to the surgery in September 2023, Woodland revealed that he feared death. As the tumor was located in the part of the brain that regulates anxiety and fear, the PGA Tour star wrote letters to his family and loved ones five days prior to the operation in fear of the worst.

Here's a look at the emotional video created by the PGA Tour in honor of the Courage Award recipient (via X @PGATour):

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since making his return to professional golf in 2024, Gary Woodland has expressed his gratitude for his wife Gabby, their three children, and his friends on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas recalls Gary Woodland's brain surgery

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas revealed that he was the first person on the circuit to know about Gary Woodland's diagnosis in 2023. The American golfer recalled trying to be there for him and his family during this challenging time.

Ad

Justin Thomas said (via PGA Tour):

"It's a helpless feeling as a friend and a peer. We have the same management, so I got a schedule from them; a couple times he had big MRIs, so I would set a reminder on my phone to text him, 'Hope it goes well,' or, 'How did it go?' Sometimes it’s easy to push that stuff off to his family and friends. It was just to know, 'Hey, I’m here if you need someone that’s not your wife or agent to talk to. I wanted to be there for him as a friend because it was so beyond golf.”

The PGA Tour duo went on to tee it up at the Genesis Invitational last year along with their close friend Tiger Woods. Despite missing the cut at the event, fans and players alike lauded Gary Woodland for his resilience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback