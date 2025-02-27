  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PGA Tour 2025
  • Gary Woodland breaks down as he recalls recovery process from brain surgery: "I couldn't give up"

Gary Woodland breaks down as he recalls recovery process from brain surgery: "I couldn't give up"

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 27, 2025 06:08 GMT
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Gary Woodland, Cognizant Classic (Image via Getty)

In September 2023, Gary Woodland underwent a successful brain surgery. In a recent heartfelt video shared by the PGA Tour on X (formerly known as Twitter), the American golfer detailed his journey from the diagnosis to the recovery.

Ad

The 40-year-old received the Courage Award from the PGA Tour on February 26 for his resilience in fighting for his life and returning back onto the golf course. In an emotional video, Woodland broke down while explaining that he fought through this challenging battle for his family.

Gary Woodland said (via X @PGATour):

"Courage for me is not giving up and there was a lot of times when I probably wanted to. A lot of time where I didn't know if I'd be able to get through it, but through the people around me that just kept telling me to believe. My wife especially, just kept telling me to believe, 'This is what you fought your whole life for.' Seeing my kids, I couldn't give up. And I fought and I believed in myself. And that's something I hope my kids understand."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Prior to the surgery in September 2023, Woodland revealed that he feared death. As the tumor was located in the part of the brain that regulates anxiety and fear, the PGA Tour star wrote letters to his family and loved ones five days prior to the operation in fear of the worst.

Here's a look at the emotional video created by the PGA Tour in honor of the Courage Award recipient (via X @PGATour):

Ad
Ad

Since making his return to professional golf in 2024, Gary Woodland has expressed his gratitude for his wife Gabby, their three children, and his friends on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas recalls Gary Woodland's brain surgery

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas revealed that he was the first person on the circuit to know about Gary Woodland's diagnosis in 2023. The American golfer recalled trying to be there for him and his family during this challenging time.

Ad

Justin Thomas said (via PGA Tour):

"It's a helpless feeling as a friend and a peer. We have the same management, so I got a schedule from them; a couple times he had big MRIs, so I would set a reminder on my phone to text him, 'Hope it goes well,' or, 'How did it go?' Sometimes it’s easy to push that stuff off to his family and friends. It was just to know, 'Hey, I’m here if you need someone that’s not your wife or agent to talk to. I wanted to be there for him as a friend because it was so beyond golf.”

The PGA Tour duo went on to tee it up at the Genesis Invitational last year along with their close friend Tiger Woods. Despite missing the cut at the event, fans and players alike lauded Gary Woodland for his resilience.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी