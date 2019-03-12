Gaurika to start as favourite in sixth leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gaurika Bishnoi. (Photo: Twitter/@BishnoiGaurika)

Greater Noida, March 12 (IANS) Gaurika Bishnoi who won her first title of the 2019 season last week will start as one of the strong favourites when the sixth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour tees off at the Jaypee Greens, here on Wednesday.

The sixth leg, which carries a purse of Rs. 8 lakh, and has 21 professionals and four amateurs as participants.

With the Hero WPG Tour presenting a very open look about it with five different winners in five events held thus far, Gaurika will have to contend with Amandeep Drall, who return to the domestic Tour after a superb Top-20 performance at the NSW Open in Australia.

Interestingly, Amandeep, considered one of the strongest and consistent players on the home tour, is yet to win in her four starts this season.

Neha Tripathi, current leader on the Hero Order of Merit, and Gursimar Badwal have already registered one win each this year and both will be looking at becoming the first multiple winner of 2019. Ridhima Dilawari will be playing with similar ambitions.

As many as four young amateurs are in the field, along with veteran Vandana Agarwal, who makes an appearance after a long gap.

Of the five winners this season, only Tvesa Malik's name is missing. Tvesa, Diksha Dagar who had a Top-5 finish last week at NSW Open and Astha Madan are also not in the field. Their names are featuring in the Investec SA Women's Open in South Africa from March 14.

On Wednesday, Vandana Agarwal and Siddhi Kapoor are paired in the opening two-ball, followed by amateur Nayanika Sanga in her maiden appearance and Ayesha Kapur in the second. The first three-ball features Ananya Datar, Amandeep Drall and Khushi Khanijau, while the fourth group has amateur Anika Varma, Gaurika Bishnoi and Smriti Mehra.

Amateur Natalii Gupta, Sifat Alag and Gursimar Badwal will play together in the fifth group, followed by Neha Tripathi, Ishvari Prasannaand Mehar Atwal in the sixth.

The seventh group comprises Suchitra Ramesh, Tavleen Batra and Anousha Tripathi. Ridhima Dilawari, Jyotsana Singh and Afshan Fatima make up the penultimate group, followed by the final grouping of Anisha Padukone, amateur Asmitha Sathish and Komal Chaudhary.