Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 08, 2025 06:49 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will have a star-studded field featuring 32 of the top 50-ranked players.

As per the odds, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite at +360. He has had another impressive season, where he bagged three big wins, including the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy, who has also claimed three wins this season, is in contention at +750 but has had mixed results recently. This week will be good preparation ahead of the Open Championship, which returns to his home country next week. Xander Schauffele (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), and Collin Morikawa (+2500) are among the other favorites at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also among the top favorites and is +3300 this week. He has had four top-20s in his past five starts, including a T6 at the PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at the US Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will have a purse of $9 million, and the winner will bag $1.575 million. It will be interesting to see who grabs the final event ahead of the fourth major.

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (As per SportsLine):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +360
  • Rory McIlroy: +750
  • Xander Schauffele: +2000
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
  • Collin Morikawa: +2500
  • Ludvig Åberg: +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +3300
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +3400
  • Justin Thomas: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500
  • Sam Burns: +4000
  • Corey Conners: +4500
  • Sepp Straka: +5000
  • Adam Scott: +5500
  • J.J. Spaun: +6000
  • Ryan Fox: +6000
  • Taylor Pendrith: +6500
  • Wyndham Clark: +6500
  • Aaron Rai: +6500
  • Harry Hall: +6500
  • Harris English: +7000
  • Justin Rose: +8000
  • Tom Kim: +8000
  • Si Woo Kim: +8000
  • Sungjae Im: +8000
  • Maverick McNealy: +8000
  • Daniel Berger: +9000
  • Rasmus Højgaard: +9000
  • Nick Taylor: +9000
  • Thomas Detry: +9000
  • Alex Noren: +9000
  • Max Greyserman: +9000
  • Nicolai Højgaard: +9000
  • Thorbjørn Olesen: +10000
  • Niklas Norgaard: +10000
  • Sam Stevens: +10000
  • Byeong Hun An: +10000
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +10000
  • Luke Clanton: +10000
  • Keith Mitchell: +10000
  • Brian Harman: +10000
  • Denny McCarthy: +11000
  • Kevin Yu: +11000
  • Aldrich Potgieter: +11000
  • Chris Gotterup: +11000
  • Jake Knapp: +11000
  • Haotong Li: +12000
  • Matt Wallace: +12000
  • Lee Hodges: +12000
  • Michael Kim: +12000
  • Ryan Gerard: +12000
  • Victor Perez: +12000
  • Alex Smalley: +12000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +12000
  • Erik van Rooyen: +12000
  • Bud Cauley: +12000
  • Thriston Lawrence: +12000
  • Jordan Smith: +12000
  • Andrew Novak: +12000
  • Eugenio Chacarra: +15000
  • Gary Woodland: +15000
  • Jesper Svensson: +15000
  • Marco Penge: +15000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
