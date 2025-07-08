Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will have a star-studded field featuring 32 of the top 50-ranked players.

Ad

As per the odds, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite at +360. He has had another impressive season, where he bagged three big wins, including the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy, who has also claimed three wins this season, is in contention at +750 but has had mixed results recently. This week will be good preparation ahead of the Open Championship, which returns to his home country next week. Xander Schauffele (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), and Collin Morikawa (+2500) are among the other favorites at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ad

Trending

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also among the top favorites and is +3300 this week. He has had four top-20s in his past five starts, including a T6 at the PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at the US Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will have a purse of $9 million, and the winner will bag $1.575 million. It will be interesting to see who grabs the final event ahead of the fourth major.

Ad

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler: +360

Rory McIlroy: +750

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Ludvig Åberg: +3000

Robert MacIntyre: +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3400

Justin Thomas: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Sam Burns: +4000

Corey Conners: +4500

Sepp Straka: +5000

Adam Scott: +5500

J.J. Spaun: +6000

Ryan Fox: +6000

Taylor Pendrith: +6500

Wyndham Clark: +6500

Aaron Rai: +6500

Harry Hall: +6500

Harris English: +7000

Justin Rose: +8000

Tom Kim: +8000

Si Woo Kim: +8000

Sungjae Im: +8000

Maverick McNealy: +8000

Daniel Berger: +9000

Rasmus Højgaard: +9000

Nick Taylor: +9000

Thomas Detry: +9000

Alex Noren: +9000

Max Greyserman: +9000

Nicolai Højgaard: +9000

Thorbjørn Olesen: +10000

Niklas Norgaard: +10000

Sam Stevens: +10000

Byeong Hun An: +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +10000

Luke Clanton: +10000

Keith Mitchell: +10000

Brian Harman: +10000

Denny McCarthy: +11000

Kevin Yu: +11000

Aldrich Potgieter: +11000

Chris Gotterup: +11000

Jake Knapp: +11000

Haotong Li: +12000

Matt Wallace: +12000

Lee Hodges: +12000

Michael Kim: +12000

Ryan Gerard: +12000

Victor Perez: +12000

Alex Smalley: +12000

Jacob Bridgeman: +12000

Erik van Rooyen: +12000

Bud Cauley: +12000

Thriston Lawrence: +12000

Jordan Smith: +12000

Andrew Novak: +12000

Eugenio Chacarra: +15000

Gary Woodland: +15000

Jesper Svensson: +15000

Marco Penge: +15000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More