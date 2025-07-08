Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will have a star-studded field featuring 32 of the top 50-ranked players.
As per the odds, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite at +360. He has had another impressive season, where he bagged three big wins, including the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy, who has also claimed three wins this season, is in contention at +750 but has had mixed results recently. This week will be good preparation ahead of the Open Championship, which returns to his home country next week. Xander Schauffele (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), and Collin Morikawa (+2500) are among the other favorites at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also among the top favorites and is +3300 this week. He has had four top-20s in his past five starts, including a T6 at the PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at the US Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will have a purse of $9 million, and the winner will bag $1.575 million. It will be interesting to see who grabs the final event ahead of the fourth major.
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler: +360
- Rory McIlroy: +750
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Ludvig Åberg: +3000
- Robert MacIntyre: +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +3400
- Justin Thomas: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Sam Burns: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4500
- Sepp Straka: +5000
- Adam Scott: +5500
- J.J. Spaun: +6000
- Ryan Fox: +6000
- Taylor Pendrith: +6500
- Wyndham Clark: +6500
- Aaron Rai: +6500
- Harry Hall: +6500
- Harris English: +7000
- Justin Rose: +8000
- Tom Kim: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Sungjae Im: +8000
- Maverick McNealy: +8000
- Daniel Berger: +9000
- Rasmus Højgaard: +9000
- Nick Taylor: +9000
- Thomas Detry: +9000
- Alex Noren: +9000
- Max Greyserman: +9000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +9000
- Thorbjørn Olesen: +10000
- Niklas Norgaard: +10000
- Sam Stevens: +10000
- Byeong Hun An: +10000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +10000
- Luke Clanton: +10000
- Keith Mitchell: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Denny McCarthy: +11000
- Kevin Yu: +11000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +11000
- Chris Gotterup: +11000
- Jake Knapp: +11000
- Haotong Li: +12000
- Matt Wallace: +12000
- Lee Hodges: +12000
- Michael Kim: +12000
- Ryan Gerard: +12000
- Victor Perez: +12000
- Alex Smalley: +12000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +12000
- Erik van Rooyen: +12000
- Bud Cauley: +12000
- Thriston Lawrence: +12000
- Jordan Smith: +12000
- Andrew Novak: +12000
- Eugenio Chacarra: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +15000
- Jesper Svensson: +15000
- Marco Penge: +15000