“Giant F U”; “Painful”: Fans react as Jordan Spieth lets frustration out after heartbreak at the Travelers Championship

The 2024 Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut. Jordan Spieth sits tied for 61st place among a 70-player field as they head into the final round.

On the 14th hole of TPC River Highlands, Jordan Spieth had a six-foot putt for par. The right-to-left breaking putt saw Spieth's ball online and at good speed before doing a 360-degree lip out from the right edge of the hole.

Spieth unfortunately missed the par that would've left him tied for 53rd place with a total score of 2 under par. The PGA Tour star went on to respond to the putt sarcastically out of frustration. With a straight face, Spieth threw thumbs-up signs at the ball two times before pumping his fist in the air.

A fan on X with the username @DVFlyFishing went onto the platform to share that they have the same reaction when a putt lips out. Here's what the fan said,

" Yep ... I typically give the ball a giant F U as well "

An X user @MetaRidesInc also went on the platform to express his relatability to the lip out that cost Spieth a better finish. The fan said,

" Painful too "

X user @austinus_prime shares the same emotions that went on in Jordan Spieth's mind after missing a par putt but indicates that he would have been more aggressive with the reaction. The fan said,

" I'd have chosen a different finger ... "

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Jordan Spieth's putt flipping out resulting in a bogey on TPC River Highlands' 14th hole.

X user @Seige42 said, " He has to much potential and that wrist injury is definitely hurting him. I think he needs to get surgery so we can see the old Jordan Spieth "

" That is NOT the finger he wanted to use there! ," said a fan via X.

" If he misses the next one THEN it's relatable. , " said X user @LA_libertarian1.

Jordan Spieth 2024 Travelers Championship Recap

Jordan Spieth started off the 2024 Travelers Championship with a decent score. His opening round score of even par 70 saw twelve pars, three birdies and three pars. He followed it up with a stunning round of two under par 68 on the second day with one double bogey, one bogey, and five birdies.

Spieth's front nine on the third day was fairly consistent with five straight back-to-back pars. However, the streak was interrupted by a double bogey on the par five 6th hole. He left that hole on the past and went on to card in three birdies on the next few holes before being met by three consecutive bogeys on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes.

Jordan Spieth finished the third round with a score of two over par 72. He currently sits tied for 61st place with a total score of level par. The PGA Tour star will tee off the final round of the tournament at 7:20 AM EST with Eric Cole and Rick Henley.