“Glover more deserving” – Fans react to Justin Thomas potentially getting a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup

US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson recently indicated that Justin Thomas could potentially be picked for the upcoming Rome event. However, the statement received mixed reactions from fans. Some felt that the two-time major champion deserved a spot, while some were against it.

NUCLR GOLF shared on Twitter that Jonson, in a golf subpar podcast, said about having Thomas as the captain's pick.

One of the fans commented suggesting that the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover is more deserving.

"Glover more deserving," he wrote.

Another fan commented, saying that if someone hasn't been able to end up in the top 70 on the FedEx Cup Rankings then he 'shouldn't even be considered'.

A fan felt that Justin Thomas needs to work on his putting. He added that the two-time major champion could be an assistant captain for the Ryder Cup 2023.

There were multiple fans who came out in support of Lucas Glover being picked for the upcoming biennial event over Thomas. Here are some top comments in favor of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner:

While there were several other fans who came out in support of Justin Thomas. They felt that the 15-time PGA Tour title winner has way more experience playing in the Ryder Cup. Some suggested that stroke play and match play are different formats and clearly Thomas has better records in the event.

Following are the top tweets from fans for Thomas on Twitter:

Fans felt that Justin Thomas' past experience could help Zach Johnson in his leadership duties. Some were confident of the golfer's ability and passion for the event.

What did Zach Johnson say about Justin Thomas' selection for the 2023 Ryder Cup?

In a most recent golf subpar podcast, the US team captain hinted at having the two-time PGA Championship winner on the Ryder Cup 2023 team as a captain's pick.

NUCLR GOLF shared a tweet in which he was quoted saying:

"We've been communicating. I would hope that he understands and he does. Open lines, we're gonna keep the honesty train going, we're gonna leave it all out there. I told him I don't know what’s in store but he's obviously still in consideration."

Zach Johnson highlighted the fact that Justin Thomas had plenty of prior experience playing for the US team and is a great team player. He emphasized that Thomas' resume speaks for his value in the team.

"He's been a part of Team USA since 2017, guys wanna be around him, he's great in the locker room, and obviously what he's done inside the ropes in these cups has been well documented. His resume speaks for itself. But I also gotta look at all the other factors involved," Johnson said.

US Captain Zach Johnson will make the team announcement on August 29 at the headquarters of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas.