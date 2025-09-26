  • home icon
  • "Go out there, kick some butt" - Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, and other Solheim Cup teammates rally behind USA for Ryder Cup 2025

"Go out there, kick some butt" - Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, and other Solheim Cup teammates rally behind USA for Ryder Cup 2025

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:19 GMT
Capital One
Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Rory McIlroy, The Match IX (Image via Getty)

The highly anticipated Ryder Cup is all set to kick off on Friday, September 26. Ahead of the start of the matches at the challenging Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, some big-time members of the Solheim Cup wished Team USA luck.

One of these names includes Lexi Thompson, who is a seven-time member of Team USA at the Solheim Cup. Having picked up three trophies as part of the team, she wished the Ryder Cup team well and hopes that they 'kick the butts' of the Europeans.

In a highlight reel posted to Instagram by the LPGA Tour and the Solheim Cup, Lexi Thompson said (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @solheimcupusa):

"Hey guys! Just wanna say good luck to the US Ryder Cup team. Go out there and kick some butt! Represent well."
also-read-trending Trending

Rose Zhang played the Solheim Cup in 2023 and 2024. She cemented her name in history last year when she became the third person in US history to score four points in the prestigious tournament.

Hoping that Team USA can set some new records themselves, here's a look at what the LPGA Tour sensation had to say about the upcoming tournament (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @solheimcupusa):

"Hi everyone! My name is Rose Zhang, and I wanted to wish the guys good luck. Go USA!"
Here's a look at the clips of Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, and some other Solheim Cup members, including Stacy Lewis, who captained Team USA to an incredible victory at the 2024 Solheim Cup (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @solheimcupusa):

Team USA has picked up a total of 11 Solheim Cups, with 8 of them won at home, since the first edition was played in 1990 on home grounds. On the other hand, the men have played the Ryder Cup at home 22 times since 1927 and have won on 18 occasions.

2025 Ryder Cup - Friday Morning Tee Times and Pairings

The Friday morning Foursomes matches will officially kick off the 2025 Ryder Cup. The first match will tee it up from the first hole at 7:10 AM ET.

Following the conclusion of all four morning matches, the pairings for the afternoon session will be announced by the team captains.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Friday morning at Bethpage Black (via Ryder Cup):

Match 1 (7:10 a.m. ET)

  • Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

Match 2 (7:26 a.m. ET)

  • Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley (USA) vs. Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)
Match 3 (7:42 a.m. ET)

  • Collin Morikawa and Harrish English (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

Match 4 (7:58 a.m. ET)

  • Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland (EUR)
