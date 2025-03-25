"GOAT", "We no longer care" - Throwback of Phil Mickelson's 2004 Masters win leaves fans divided

Phil Mickelson made his pro golf debut in 1992 and impressed everyone with his prowess. The left-handed golfer had to wait until 2004 to win his first major championship, which was the 2004 Masters. However, presently, fans appear to be divided on his win, with some expressing their disappointment in him joining LIV Golf.

Popular X account NUCLR Golf shared a post about Mickelson's 2004 Masters win and wrote about his incredible record at the Augusta National.

"🚨⛳️🏌️‍♂️Phil Mickelson won his first major at the 2004 Masters. He made a birdie on 18 to seal the deal: “Is it his time? Yes! At long last!” Phil’s record at Augusta: Low am x1, Top 10 x16, Top 5 x12, Jackets x3"

Fans reacted to this tweet and expressed their thoughts. While some fans criticized him for joining LIV Golf, others enjoyed this clip, with one fan calling him a great player.

"GOAT"

"We no longer care. He helped fracture the game for his own greed. I’m not bemoaning his decision to get paid, but as a fan of golf, we no longer care."

Some fans predicted that he will do well at the 2025 Masters as he has made a good start to the 2025 LIV Golf season.

"Anyone that watched him in HK a few weeks back knows this year is his time," a fan said.

"Great sleeper pick for the 2025 masters. Playing some great golf right now too," a user revealed.

"might be due for another this April," a fan believed.

However, one fan claimed he won't make a cut this year.

"He won’t make the cut this year (2025)," a fan said.

Phil Mickelson has played three events this season and has registered a T23, solo 3rd, and a T19 finish. Before the 2025 Masters, he will be competing in the LIV Golf Miami event and preparing himself for the first major championship of the year.

Phil Mickelson talks about his mindset going into the 2025 Masters

During the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event, Phil Mickelson talked about his mindset going into the 2025 Masters.

"So that's actually right in my thought process," Mickelson said (via ASAP Sports). "However, for me to play well there, I've got to build into it, which makes this tournament even more important. I played well at Adelaide, didn't putt well."

Talking about his performance in Hong Kong, he said the feeling of pressure and excitement gets him ready for Augusta every year.

"I played well here, cleaned up some things, made some good putts throughout the three days, and then keep cleaning it up, get sharper and sharper and feeling that pressure and that excitement coming down the stretch, that only gets me more ready for Augusta," Phil Mickelson said.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10th at the Augusta National Golf Club with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his green jacket.

