“God bless America”: John Daly celebrates Donald Trump’s return as President

John Daly is one of the most well-known golfers. Even though he is in the final days of his golfing career, the 58-year-old golfer shares regular posts on his social media to keep his fans and followers engaged.

Daly recently shared a picture of his close friend and the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, on his X account (formerly Twitter). He shared a Time magazine cover of Trump clearing the desk after his return with a short caption,

"LFGGGGGG. God Bless America!"

John Daly has always been a huge Trump supporter and shared multiple posts praising the 47th President of the United States. He had shared a post on X after Trump was shot at one of his rallies in July 2024. The two-time major championship winner had lauded Trump in his caption for the post.

"President Trump is one of the toughest men I know! God bless him and his family right now. Also, sending out prayers to the fallen attendees! This is devastating—our revenge coming in November at the polls! #fightfightfight #maga #myleader #vote #SAVEAMERICA."

Unfortunately, John Daly couldn't attend the recent inauguration day as he had to undergo emergency hand surgery.

John Daly showers praise on Donald Trump and recalls their first meeting

John Daly appeared on Fox News after the election results and showered praise on his close friend and newly elected 47th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

He lovingly called him Daddy Trump and heaped praise on his previous stint as President.

"Our country needs Daddy Trump, and what he did…. [when] he became president, our 45th… What he did for four years was a miracle," Daly said on Friday. "He got us out of a lot of a lot of things. All he wants to do is protect our country. It's like we want to protect our kids and our family. Daddy Trump wants to protect America, and he's going to do it again," Daly said.

Then one of the hosts questioned John Daly if he recalled meeting Trump for the first time, to which the pro golfer replied positively.

"We sat on the back porch for about four hours, and… I'm drinking Jack Daniels and Diet Cokes and he's drinking Diet Cokes, and we talked, and he loves golf. He is passionate about golf, but when he got up, he says, 'One day I'll be the President of the United States, and that was in 1992," Daly revealed.

Donald Trump has always been a huge golf fan and tries to play regularly on various courses. He appeared on Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube Channel and took up the 'Break 50 challenge' with the 2024 US Open Champion.

