Golf analysts share unnamed LIV golfer's honest views on the Saudi-based league

As LIV Golf prepares for its 2025 season, the golf world has been dissecting its format and structure. On Sirius XM's Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Law, the two golf analysts revealed a league player's honest views on the circuit.

While the podcast did not directly name a player, it gave listeners an insight into the golfer's views. According to Rex and Law, the golfer, in question, has issues with the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in LIV Golf. While the Saudi-based league filed an appeal to the OWGR board to gain its players' and tournaments' eligibility, they were denied due to only having 54-hole events while the requirement to be eligible is 72 holes.

Trending

As LIV Golf players do not have opportunities to regularly gain OWGR points, they also lose opportunities to play in major championships due to not ranking well. The golf analysts said (vis Sirius XM):

"I actually had a long conversation with a player who's on LIV Golf yesterday, uh, about kind of these topics. One is the World Golf ranking. We talked a little bit about the idea that they were promised a bill of goods and a lot of the players are starting to come around to the idea that it's not going to happen. And of course that was Greg Norman, who assured everyone, that you'll get into the majors, you'll get your world ranking points. Well, you kind of stuck your head in the sand. Like you, you were sold this bill of goods and you chose to believe it 'cause you were getting a big check alongside it."

The unknown LIV Golf player also told the hosts that the league did not live up to its promised relegation format. While four players would earn their LIV Golf cards in the Promotions event, four players would be relegated. However, the 2024 season only saw one player earn their card.

The podcast noted (via Sirius XM):

"This was a LIV player who told me this, if you look at the way the relegation worked out last year going into this year, essentially just one person earned his card at the promotions event just because of the way it all worked out. They didn't even deliver on the sliver of meritocracy that they promised. I mean, they had promised, I think the original idea was four players would play their way in, four players would play their way out. That didn't happen. So if you're not even going to deliver on the one thing on the little tiny sliver of promises that you made, I don't know where the expectations are to think that 'yes, we still do deserve world ranking points.'"

While LIV Golf's former CEO Greg Norman had promised his players opportunities in major championships and OWGR points, fans and players alike are optimistic of change with Scott O'Neil taking over the position before the 2025 season.

LIV Golf 2025 Season Schedule

Here's a look into the 2025 LIV Golf schedule (via LIV Golf):

February 6 to 8 - Riyadh

February 14 to 16 - Adelaide

March 7 to 9 - Hong Kong

March 14 to 16 - Singapore

April 4 to 6 - Miami

April 25 to 27 - Mexico City

May 2 to 4 - Korea

June 6 to 8 - DC

June 27 to 29 - Dallas

July 11 to 13. - Andalucia

July 25 to 27 - United Kingdom

August 8 to 10 - Chicago

August 15 to 17 - Indianapolis

August 22 to 24 - Michigan Team Championship

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback