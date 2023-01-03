Golf Ireland 2023 schedule out: Here are the changes and everything you need to know

Last month Golf Ireland released its 2023 schedule with a few significant modifications. 2022 ended with Rory McIlroy, Hugh Foley, Beth Coulter, and Jimmy Kinsella receiving the Irish Golf Writers’ Association Awards for their performances.

Speaking about the modifications to the 2023 schedule, Golf Ireland’s Championships Director Mark Wehrly said that their main focus behind this is to create a broader appeal for the tournaments and popularize them.

"...To make them attractive, living up to the commitments in our strategic plan to deliver a streamlined, inclusive and equitable calendar.” said Wherly while discussing about his plan, "The restructuring will also see us deliver our competitions in a smarter way and add value and opportunities for our players, who are at the centre of everything we do.” Wherly added.

The first change is to have a 72 holes of stroke play at the The AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship. The trial will last for two years. On the other hand, the AIG Irish Women’s Close Championship will be played in a streamlined format with two turns of stroke play. The 16 top players from the event will advance to the matchplay rounds of the championship.

The Men’s Championship is scheduled for 18-20 August at the Malone Golf Club, and the Women’s event will take place from 22-25 June at the Connemara.

New event for women and girls in Irish calender

Leona Maguire has won the Irish Women’s Close Championship in 2008

An important highlight of this year's calendar is the introduction of a new event for women and girls. Named Golf Ireland Women’s Championship Series, it takes inspiration from the successful Rose Ladies Series in the UK. It will consist of four regional championships played in one day each and complete a 54-hole playing season.

The minimum age eligibility for the championship is 18 years. Four Regional Girls Championships will be held for younger girls, two of which will be played simultaneously with the Boys Regional Championship.

The 2022 saw the organization successfully host the first-ever Irish Open for Players with Disabilities. This time too, the championship will serve as a flagship event for the European Disabled Golf Association at Roganstown on the 27th-28th June. It will give players the opportunity to improve their points in World Rankings.

The new Seniors and Veterans’ Stroke Play Championship has been introduced to the Golf Ireland’s Senior men’s championship. It will take place at Powerscourt from 16th-18th August. Golf Ireland is also bringing back the Veteran Men’s Category starting with two regional-level tournaments in Leinster and Munster in 18-hole events.

Golf Ireland will also be starting a program for inter-club events running through the season. The year will conclude with the All-Ireland Final Series hosted by several venues. Castleroy will host on 29-30 August for the Underage Series followed by Dun Laoghaire from 7- 10th September, Knightsbrook on 14-17 September, and finally Westport from 21- 24th September.

Entries for all tournaments will be open until later this month despite the first event taking place in March and April.

Poll : 0 votes