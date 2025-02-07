Golf legend takes a dig at LIV Golf-style tournaments: "It isn’t proper golf"

Dame Laura Davies recently offered her views on the play format used by LIV Golf. In an exclusive interview with the National Club Golfer, the 61-year-old golfing legend revealed that while she has no bad feelings toward the Saudi-based league's format, she believes it isn't the best measure for a golfer's success.

As LIV Golf's tournaments are played over 54 holes compared to the traditional 72-hole format that the PGA and LPGA Tours follow, Davies acknowledged the diversity of modern golf with the emergence of simulator golf events and various other formats of competition. She revealed that she watches LIV Golfnow and then. However, Davies finds the format lacking when it comes to true championship golf.

She said (via National Club Golfer):

"It’s a diverse sport now, you’ve got lots of different forms of it but for me, if you want to talk about championship golf, 72 holes around the best courses is the only way to go, men’s and women’s game, so I don’t dislike any of the other things that are happening. I’ve got a friend that caddies on the LIV tour and every time his player is up there in contention I’ll always tune in and watch it because you can’t not – the leaderboard is mental. I like watching him do well and earn some money but other than that, for me it’s 72 holes or it’s not proper golf.”

Trending

With a whopping 86 professional titles to her name, Dame Laura Davies also acknowledged that the financial incentives being offered could be very tempting for players and stated that if she were offered such an opportunity during her prime, she would have given it serious consideration.

However, her primary concern lies in LIV Golf's 54-hole shotgun start format. Believing that LIV Golf's "flawed" format is a significant drawback for the game of golf, Dame Laura Davies said (via National Club Golfer):

"It's not really top championship golf for me which is the only letdown. Maybe they can change the format and make it better, but a 54-hole shotgun, I can’t get on board. It’s a flawed format, they’ve put the money up so they can do what they want [and] the players love it."

Dame Laura Davies compared LIV Golf to T20 cricket, which faced initial resistance from fans and players but has since become a global sensation. She claimed that the essence of championship golf lies in the traditional 72-hole staggered start format.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Round 1 Leaderboard

LIV Golf's first tournament of the 2025 season is underway in Riyadh. The Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk takes the top spot on the individual leaderboard following the conclusion of the first round with a score of 10 under par.

Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz takes the solo second place with a score of 8 under par 64. Lee Westwood and Tom McKibbin share the third place at 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh at 7 under par 65.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team leads the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh. The team consisting of Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Caleb Surratt posted a combined score of 24 under par.

Majesticks GC, which is captained by Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, and Lee Westwood, trails Rahm's team by a 7-stroke deficit. The team posted a combined opening round score of 17 under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback