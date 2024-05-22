Golf ranked 8th highest-paid sport in the world with average salaries reaching a whopping $1,400,000 

According to Pubity Sport, the game of golf is ranked 8th in the world on the highest paying sports list. In 2024, the average golfer will make an astounding $1.4 million annually, far exceeding the $150 thousand earned by UFC fighters.

With the game of golf growing worldwide, the sport has seen several players with great talent make their way to the top. The inaugural PGA Championship in 1916 had a winner's cheque of only $500 secured by winner James Barnes. The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club saw the winner, Xander Schauffele pick up a massive cheque of $3,150,000.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is the highest paid golfer of all time. Woods has made an outstanding $120,999,166 in earnings throughout his incredible PGA Tour career. The 15 time Major winner leads the list by $33,942,943 as Phil Mickelson is the second highest paid player. During his time on the PGA Tour, Mickelson earned $87,056,223.

According to Pubity Sport, here is the list of the highest paid sports in the world along with the average salaries of the players per annum.

#1 Basketball - $8.5 million per annum

#2 Baseball - $4.9 million per annum

#3 Formula 1 - $4 million per annum

#4 Football - $3.9 million per annum

#5 Ice Hockey - $3.5 million per annum

#6 American Football - $2.7 million per annum

#7 Cricket - $2 million per annum

#8 Golf - $1.4 million per annum

#9 UFC - $150 thousand per annum

#10 NASCAR - $112 thousand per annum

5 Golfers make the 2024 Highest Paid Athletes List

Five golfers are among the top 50 highest paid athletes in the world by Forbes for the year 2024. LIV Golf star Jon Rahm is the second highest paid athlete of 2024 with $218 million made in earnings so far this year. Rahm is the highest paid golfer in 2024, with $198 million made in tournament earnings and $20 million made through endorsements. Rahm was reportedly signed to LIV Golf for a whopping $350 million.

Rory McIlroy is the next golfer ranked on the list. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner has made $80.1 million so far this year. McIlroy ranks 19th on Forbes' list.

Golf's highest paid player of all time, Tiger Woods, ranks 23rd. The 15 time Major winner has made $67.2 million this year. His $13.1 million made through career earnings so far in the PGA Tour's 2024 season brings his total career earnings to $120,999,166.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler with $59.2 million, is ranked 29th and also leads the 2024 PGA Tour's Official Money List with $19,214,653 made in tournament earnings. Cameron Smith is the last golfer ranked inside the top 50. Ranked 43rd, Smith has made $48 million in earnings this year.