Golf: Rashid, Chikkarangappa finish best Indians

31 Mar 2019, 21:45 IST
Bengaluru: Golfer S Chikkarangappa in action during the Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2017 on Nov 15, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Gurugram, March 31 (IANS) Rashid Khan and Chikkarangappa S. finished as the best Indians at the Indian Open here on Sunday.

Khan and Chikka had an identical tournament tally of four-under-284 and thus took a share of 10th place at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Scotsman Stephen Gallacher triumphed at the $1.75 million event after he shot a final round of one-under-71 to finish with a nine-under-279 total.

Japan's Masahiro Kawamura (73) was runner-up at eight-under-280.

Rashid Khan (72-70-72-70) carded a two-under-70 to gain 11 places from his overnight tied 21st. He made five birdies in exchange for three bogeys on Sunday.

As a result of his top-10 at Gurugram, Rashid also maintained his position at the top of the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit. His prize money earnings of Rs 9,89,953 from the Indian Open took his season's earnings to Rs 18,95,103.

Chikkarangappa (74-70-66-74), who was the best-placed Indian in tied sixth after round three, carded a two-over-74 on the last day to slip four places. Chikka's eventful round featured three birdies, a bogey and two double-bogeys.

"I managed to keep a Top-10 despite those two bad holes on fifth and 10th, but I am happy with the way my game is going and I hope to crack through for my maiden win soon," he said.

Chikka's Indian Open prize money earnings of Rs 9,89,953 helped him climb from fifth to second position in the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit as his season's earnings moved to Rs 16,36,553.

Among the other Indians, Shubhankar Sharma shot a 75 and ended even-par-288 to be tied 27th. Gaganjeet Bhullar secured tied 39th at three-over-291, S.S.P. Chawrasia was tied 45th at four-over-292, Ajeetesh Sandhu was a further stroke back in tied 54th, while both Rahil Gangjee and Gaurav Pratap Singh were tied 69th at 13-over-301.

