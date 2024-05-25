Grayson Murray's caddie reacts to his sudden death

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away at 30 on May 25. He withdrew from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with just two holes of the second round left to play, citing an illness and his death took place the next day.

Grayson Murray's caddie Jay Green issued a statement regarding the passing of the two-time PGA Tour winner, Green said:

"Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."

The official cause of Grayson Murray's death is unknown. He is survived by his fiancee, parents, siblings, and nephews.

Jay Monahan on the passing of Grayson Murray

The commisioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, issued a statement announcing the passing of Grayson Murray. The news left players and fans all around the world shook as he was last seen playing the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge just a few hours back.

Monahan said on behalf of the PGA Tour, its players, and fans worldwide:

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan wanted to end the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Murray's honour. He reached out to the late two-time PGA Tour winner's parents.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Commissioner Monahan added.