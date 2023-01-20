"Great ones are $$$$" - Paige Spiranac takes a jibe at golf pros giving instructions

Golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac recently announced a new subscription site, OnlyPaige, where fans will be able to see her exclusive content.

Apart from the usual photos and videos, Spiranac will be sharing some golf tips on her new website.

However, there was one person who had something to say about Paige Spiranac's new venture.

"No disrespect, but if anybody ever needs golf instruction, then they should consult their local professional! Getting golf instruction off YouTube is like going to trying to get advice about your sore foot from someone at the pub." said the fan named Iain Ross.

Spiranac took notice of the tweet and gave her perspective on the knowledge of "local professionals."

"Truth is most “local pros” aren’t very good and the great ones are $$$$. It’s the fun trend to shit on me but I’ve played at a high level and I’ve learned from the best." said Paige Spiranac, "If I weren’t doing social media, I would be a teaching pro. I’m giving you great instruction for $10 a month."

This didn't go very well with some users, especially the local pros who took offense with Paige Spiranac's tweet.

It is a bit disrespectful to say the most local pros aren't very good, don't you think?"

This user stated that local pros are the ones who teach juniors at meager incentives.

"Local pros are fantastic"

However, not all reactions were bitter. Some did agree with what Paige Spiranac was trying to say.

"Paige knows what she is talking about."

"Keep doing you let the haters walk."

"Most can't play."

"If you're a scratch golfer, you're probably better than the local pro."

Paige Spiranac shares 5 things she looks forward to in 2023

Spiranac is most popular golfer on Instagram with 3.7 million followers

With more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and a Twitter family of 760K, Paige Spiranac regularly likes to interact with her followers and gives her takes on various things.

She recently shared a video of five things she was looking forward to in the new golf season. The 29-year-old had the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, Netflix docu-series "Golf Swing," the Masters, Tiger Woods, and LIV Golf on her list.

Spiranac expressed her excitement for the WM Phoenix Open, which is going to happen in the same city and during the same week as the Super Bowl event.

"Massive party! I don't know who survived coming out of that one, it's gonna be fun."

Paige Spiranac is also excited for the docu-series "Golf Swing," which will showcase the never-seen side of the professionals. As per Paige, the new series will be great for the game in terms of growing it.

The next thing on her list is the Masters event where LIV Golfers and PGA Pros will be playing in the same event for the first time since the LIV professionals chose sides. Augusta National has made it clear that they won't stop the Saudi-backed league allied golfers from the April event.

"I think it's just going to be a big head to head and you know"

She has predicted that Rory McIlroy will be donning the green jacket this time. Paige is quite optimistic about Tiger Woods' performance in the Majors. She feels he will make the cut in all four majors and who knows if he might win one.

Paige Spiranac didn't ignore LIV Golf either. Given all the controversies it surrounded in the first season, she looks forward to seeing how things go from here for LIV.

"I'm really curious to see how everything plays."

