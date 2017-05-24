The greatest Golf journey ever

The pair will play the hole completely within the spirit and laws of the game of golf, and will be tracked using a purpose-built app.

by Golfication News 24 May 2017, 19:43 IST

Rutland also attempted to cycle unsupported through every single country in Africa and then Europe before Rugby World Cup

It will be the start of a mammoth 82-day journey for a golfer and his caddie, to complete the longest hole in golf, and raise funds for Laureus Sport for good. This has never been done before, but when you find out who is doing it, you won’t be surprised. The man from South Africa who goes by the name Ron Rutland.

In the build up to 2015 Rugby World Cup, he attempted to cycle unsupported through every single country in Africa and then Europe, only to find out later that his nation famously lost their opening fixture of the tournament against Japan.

Now Ron is exchanging his bicycle for a golf bag and is off to caddie across Mongolia, where he will be joined by his friend Adam Rolston. They will be teeing off from the base camp of Khüiten Peak on Wednesday, June 28, keeping in mind the 18th green of Mt Bogd Golf Club.

Their journey will include a 12-day desert trek and multiple mountain climbs, all while searching for their own food and water. In what has been billed as a ‘par-14,000’, the pair will follow the rules, as set by the R&A, in a bid to set a world record for the longest hole in golf.

“You have a little white ball and a stick and they have no idea what you’re about to do but as soon as you strike the ball, they just want to have a go straight away. It’s pretty cool that something like golf can transcend languages.” Ron Rutland said.