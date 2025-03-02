"Greatest shot he ever saw" - John Daly recalled his first encounter with 12-year-old Tiger Woods on last month's podcast

John Daly recalled his first time meeting Tiger Woods in an episode of Like a Farmer podcast uploaded on February 19. During the podcast, Daly opened up about his golfing journey, and drinking habits, and also recalled some memorable moments with Tiger Woods.

On the podcast, John Daly shared an unsung story from his 20s when he was playing on the Nike Tour in the 90s. He once went to Texarkana Country Club, where he saw Tiger Woods, who was around 12 or 13 years old at that time.

Speaking of his meeting with Tiger Woods, Daly said:

"They were playing a junior tournament—I can't remember what it was called, but it was a big one that goes all over the country. I met this kid, and of course, he's playing way up. But we get on this par-3 at Texarkana Country Club, about 210 or 215 yards. I was going to hit a 5-iron, and he's watching," Daly said (10:00 onwards).

"I was hitting an HT Maxfli ball, and when I hit it, the rubber band inside came out the whole way. It got to the front of the green, and Tiger, to this day, well ask anybody—that was the greatest shot he ever saw in golf. He’ll say that shot," he added.

Tiger Woods was a child prodigy and enjoyed incredible success at the junior level, in amateur championships before his stellar career on the professional circuit.

When Daly met Woods, he was very young, and years later, he played with his 16-year-old son Charlie Woods. In the last few editions of the PNC Championship, John Daly teamed up with his son John Daly II to play in the popular father-son duo challenge, where Tiger Woods also competed with his son Charlie Woods.

In fact, in the last edition of the tournament, held in December 2024, Team Woods were the runner-up. Unfortunately, it was their second time missing out on the PNC Championship title, having previously finished runner-up in 2021 when Team Daly won the championship.

John Daly gets candid about his relationship with Tiger Woods

In the aforementioned podcast episode, John Daly also talked about his relationship with Tiger Woods, acknowledging that it's "distant" now as they rarely meet, considering their packed schedules. However, Daly appreciated Woods' as a person and for his contribution to the sport.

Speaking of Woods, Daly said:

"Our relationship is distant, you know. It's not like we go to a lot of dinners together or anything. I've always invited him to come see me, and a few times he's invited me, but our schedules just don't work. But no I love that kid. What he's done in golf is amazing," he said (10:57)

John Daly and Tiger Woods last played together at the 2024 PNC Championship, where they were joined by their sons John Daly II and Charlie Woods, respectively. At the tournament, Team Woods settled in solo second place while Team Daly secured the T8 place.

