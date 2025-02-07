"Greg Norman was the problem", "Was Trump behind?": Fans react to reports of LIV golfers getting exemptions for The Open

Reports of LIV Golf players gaining exemptions for the Open Championship are flooding social media. The rumors come days after the United States Golf Association (USGA) granted one of the top players in the Saudi-based league a pathway to compete in the 2025 US Open.

NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to issue an initial report on the matter. The golf media outlet suggested that an official announcement from the USGA is expected in the coming weeks. Here's a look into the report (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Greg Norman served as the CEO of LIV Golf from 2021 until Scott O'Neil took over in January. Some fans suggested that the change in leadership is aiding the league's growth.

A fan took to X to say (via X @ObiOneTwo3):

"Well Greg Norman was the problem wasn't he."

President Donald Trump has been a part of the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's primary financier, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). A fan speculated if the President of the United States of America had anything to do with the decision to grant more LIV Golf players pathways to Major Championships.

The fan said (via X @BOYinGolf)

"Was Trump behind?"

The USGA's new provision states that one player out of the top three on LIV Golf's individual leaderboard will receive a full exemption into the 2025 US Open. The rumors of the league's players gaining a pathway to the Open Championship left fans curious about the qualifying criteria.

"Curious if it is the same ONE player in the top 3," commented a fan.

One fan stated that LIV Golf players should be given exemptions into one of golf's greatest tournaments, the Masters.

"How about a tradition unlike any other, The Masters," suggested a golf enthusiast.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to a potential pathway between LIV Golf and the Open Championship (via X @NUCLRGolf):

A fan wrote, "Things are coming together."

"Adults making smart choices," stated an X user.

After former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was banned from attending the 2024 Open Championship, the news has left golf fans optimistic about the road to peace between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

LIV Golf's CEO issues statement to USGA

Following the news of LIV Golf players receiving a direct pathway to the 2025 US Open in June, the league's CEO Scott O'Neil issued a statement to the United States Golf Association (USGA). He thanked Michael Whan, the CEO of the USGA, for all his support in making the US Open the first major championship to grant the Saudi-based league's players exemptions.

O'Neil said (via LIV Golf):

"We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf. Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world."

With the 2025 US Open running from June 12 to 15, the top player in the individual rankings as of May 19 will be allowed to take part in the prestigious tournament. However, for the 2026 edition of the tournament, the top ten players in the individual standings from 2025 and 2026 will be granted exemptions.

