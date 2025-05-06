Greg Norman's son backs Data Golf featuring two LIV Golfers as Top 4 players in the world

Golfing legend and LIV Golf's ex-CEO Greg Norman shares two children with Laura Andrassy. Their son, Greg Norman Jr. recently took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to endorse an alternative global player ranking system.

Ad

His comments come in the midst of the ongoing debate surrounding LIV Golf and the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The list by DataGolf saw World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler in the same spot. Rory McIlroy trails in the second position.

Greg Norman Jr. responded to golf analyst Matt Vincenzi's report of the Data Golf Rankings, seeing two LIV Golf stars - Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm - in the top four. Here's a look at what he had to say (via X @GregJrNorman):

Ad

Trending

"Yup. Seems logical."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Data Golf's rankings vary from those of the Official World Golf Rankings. On the latter chart, Bryson DeChambeau ranks 13th while Jon Rahm is World No. 77. A reason for the inflation of LIV Golf players on Data Golf's rankings is that the system relies on strokes gained metrics and performance analytics rather than a tournament field strength or tour affiliation. LIV Golf's players have long struggled to climb up the Official World Golf Ranking due to the lack of the Saudi-based league's participation in sanctioned events.

Ad

Here's a look at the top players in the world as per Data Golf's ranking system (via Data Golf):

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf)

4 - Jon Rahm (LIV Golf)

5 - Collin Morikawa

6 - Justin Thomas

7 - Russell Henley

8 - Xander Schauffele

9 - Joaquin Niemann (LIV Golf)

10 - Tommy Fleetwood

11 - Tyrrell Hatton (LIV Golf)

12 - Patrick Cantlay

13 - Hideki Matsuyama

14 - Corey Conners

15 - Shane Lowry

16 - Ludvig Aberg

17 - Sepp Straka

18 - Daniel Berger

19 - Viktor Hovland

20 - Denny McCarthy

Ad

Greg Norman fought to earn LIV Golf Official World Golf Ranking accreditation during his tenure as a CEO. After a denied appeal to the committee, he announced that the league would no longer fight to earn the status on March 5, 2024.

All you need to know about Greg Norman's son

Greg Norman Jr. and Morgan-Leigh were born to Greg Norman and his ex-wife Laura Andrassy, who was a flight attendant. Norman and his son established a brand of wakeboarding complexes called Shark Wake Park.

Ad

The former LIV Golf CEO's son used to compete in kiteboarding and wakeboarding at a professional level. After Greg Norman Jr. graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Management, he worked at his father's Great White Shark Enterprises as the Director of Interactive.

Despite not competing at a professional level, Greg Norman Jr. has been involved in the golf industry. He works with his father's company to grow the game of golf and also regularly takes to his social media to comment on the progression of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More