Greg Norman's son backs Data Golf featuring two LIV Golfers as Top 4 players in the world

Golfing legend and LIV Golf's ex-CEO Greg Norman shares two children with Laura Andrassy. Their son, Greg Norman Jr. recently took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to endorse an alternative global player ranking system.
His comments come in the midst of the ongoing debate surrounding LIV Golf and the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The list by DataGolf saw World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler in the same spot. Rory McIlroy trails in the second position.
Greg Norman Jr. responded to golf analyst Matt Vincenzi's report of the Data Golf Rankings, seeing two LIV Golf stars - Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm - in the top four. Here's a look at what he had to say (via X @GregJrNorman):
"Yup. Seems logical."
Data Golf's rankings vary from those of the Official World Golf Rankings. On the latter chart, Bryson DeChambeau ranks 13th while Jon Rahm is World No. 77. A reason for the inflation of LIV Golf players on Data Golf's rankings is that the system relies on strokes gained metrics and performance analytics rather than a tournament field strength or tour affiliation. LIV Golf's players have long struggled to climb up the Official World Golf Ranking due to the lack of the Saudi-based league's participation in sanctioned events.
Here's a look at the top players in the world as per Data Golf's ranking system (via Data Golf):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf)
- 4 - Jon Rahm (LIV Golf)
- 5 - Collin Morikawa
- 6 - Justin Thomas
- 7 - Russell Henley
- 8 - Xander Schauffele
- 9 - Joaquin Niemann (LIV Golf)
- 10 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 11 - Tyrrell Hatton (LIV Golf)
- 12 - Patrick Cantlay
- 13 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 14 - Corey Conners
- 15 - Shane Lowry
- 16 - Ludvig Aberg
- 17 - Sepp Straka
- 18 - Daniel Berger
- 19 - Viktor Hovland
- 20 - Denny McCarthy
Greg Norman fought to earn LIV Golf Official World Golf Ranking accreditation during his tenure as a CEO. After a denied appeal to the committee, he announced that the league would no longer fight to earn the status on March 5, 2024.
All you need to know about Greg Norman's son
Greg Norman Jr. and Morgan-Leigh were born to Greg Norman and his ex-wife Laura Andrassy, who was a flight attendant. Norman and his son established a brand of wakeboarding complexes called Shark Wake Park.
The former LIV Golf CEO's son used to compete in kiteboarding and wakeboarding at a professional level. After Greg Norman Jr. graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Management, he worked at his father's Great White Shark Enterprises as the Director of Interactive.
Despite not competing at a professional level, Greg Norman Jr. has been involved in the golf industry. He works with his father's company to grow the game of golf and also regularly takes to his social media to comment on the progression of the sport.