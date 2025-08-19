“Had a feast" - Scottie Scheffler spills massive breakfast details before BMW Championship triumph

Scottie Scheffler picked up yet another title last week at the 2025 BMW Championship in Maryland's Caves Valley Golf Club. He recently disclosed the meal that fueled his 18th career victory on the PGA Tour.In a post-tournament interview with Dan Rapaport, the World No. 1 golfer was asked a bunch of rapid-fire questions. When the golf analyst asked him what he ate for breakfast on Sunday, Scheffler stated that he had a &quot;feast.&quot;For his protein intake, the Texas native had an omelet filled with some vegetables and a side of potatoes and toast. To add to his stellar breakfast, Scottie Scheffler had some fruit and paired it with coconut water and orange juice to hydrate himself.Here's what Scottie Scheffler had to say about his champion breakfast at the Caves Valley Golf Club (via X @DanOnGolfShow):&quot;Ooh, I had a feast this morning. I had an omelet with some bacon, peppers, and onions, a little bacon on the side. Some potatoes, toast. Some Greek yoghurt with some blueberries, some coconut water, and orange juice. The food here was incredible this week.&quot;Here's a look at the 2025 BMW Championship winner's rapid-fire interview (via X @DanOnGolfShow):Scottie Scheffler's &quot;feast&quot; set him up perfectly to post a 3 under par 67 round on Sunday to take the title. He won the 2025 BMW Championship by a two-stroke margin over Robert MacIntyre.The American golfer went home with a massive payday worth a whopping $3.6 million. Fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike are excited to watch the 29-year-old defend his FedEx Cup title at the 2025 Tour Championship this week.Scottie Scheffler reflects on his caddie's absenceScottie Scheffler's dynamic with his caddie, Ted Scott, is absolutely incredible as a duo that works perfectly together. However, his regular looper had to be back home to attend to a family matter.In place of Scott, Michael Cromie stepped in to be on Scheffler's bag for the BMW Championship. Scheffler stated that Cromie is someone he places his trust in as a good friend of Ted Scott.Here's what the winner of the BMW Championship had to say about Chris Kirk's caddie, Cromie (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Yeah, it was definitely different for sure. But Cromie was doing a great job. He's a guy I can trust. He's one of Ted's good buddies. I'd just say it's pretty much as simple as that. Cromie is a guy that works hard. He does his prep work, and he was an easy guy for me to trust out there. felt like we did a good job of talking through our shots and staying patient and keep doing the right things even when things were looking a little bit squirrelly there on the back nine. We did a good job of staying focused and continuing to hit shots at the right targets. Closed the tournament out nicely.&quot;While Scottie Scheffler did not disclose Ted Scott's family matters, he did not state whether his regular caddie would be back on his bag this week for the Tour Championship.