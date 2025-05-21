“Had no other way of getting in” - When Phil Mickelson credited his grandfather for his maiden Masters victory

Phil Mickelson won his maiden Major championship and his first Masters Tournament in 2004, 13 years after playing on the PGA Tour. In a throwback interview with David Feherty, the now LIV Golf star took a moment to credit his late grandfather for the victory.

In a longstanding tradition with his grandfather, Al Santos, Mickelson would always bring him the flag from the 18th hole of every tournament he won. Eventually, Santos told his grandson that he no longer wants the flags from regular PGA Tour events but wishes to have one from a Major championship.

During Christmas of 2003, Phil Mickelson and his family knew their beloved family member's time was ending. Santos sat the golfing legend down and told him that he would win the Masters in 2004. He passed away the next month.

During the final round of the 2004 Masters Tournament, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els were neck to neck for the lead despite playing in different groups. On the 18th hole of Augusta National, the American golfer had a 15-foot putt for birdie to win.

His playing partner, Chris DeMarco, was six inches behind his ball. As DeMarco missed his putt on the lower side, Mickelson had a sure read on his putt. The former PGA Tour star recalls that his ball drifted to the lower side of the hole before being nudged in by what he believes to be his grandfather.

Phil Mickelson said of his maiden Major championship victory (via Golf News Central 2:20 - 3:36):

"I’ve got the read. I’m trying to play a little bit more break, and darn it, if my ball isn’t on the same line. And I knew that I missed it low, it catches the left lip, it rings around the cup, it goes in. I remember. And my immediate thought, as I’m so high off the ground, okay, as I’m floating, was, he nudged it in. That was the first thing I thought: it was that he nudged that thing over. He had to. But we had no other way of getting."

Phil Mickelson posted rounds of 72, 69, 69, and 69 to total 9-under par for the 2004 Masters Tournament and win by one stroke over Ernie Els.

How many Majors has Phil Mickelson won?

Phil Mickelson has won six Major championships. He won the PGA Championship the year after he won his maiden Masters in 2004. The 54-year-old has won every Major except the U.S. Open.

Here's a look at Mickelson's track record at Major Championships:

Masters Tournament

Wins - 3 (2004, 2006, 2010)

Second Place Finishes - 2

Top 5 Finishes - 12

Top 10 Finishes - 16

Appearances - 32

Cuts Made - 28

PGA Championship

Wins - 2 (2005, 2021)

Second Place Finishes - 2

Top 5 Finishes - 5

Top 10 Finishes - 10

Appearances - 32

Cuts Made - 27

Open Championship

Wins - 1 (2013)

Second Place Finishes - 2

Top 5 Finishes - 4

Top 10 Finishes - 4

Appearances - 30

Cuts Made - 21

U.S. Open

Wins - 0

Second Place Finishes - 6

Top 5 Finishes - 8

Top 10 Finishes - 10

Appearances - 33

Cuts Made - 26

