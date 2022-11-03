Hamilton, Serena among some big names to invest in Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's TMRW Sports 

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced the formation of their sports tech company 'TMRW Sports' earlier this year in August at the Tour Championship. Pronounced as 'tomorrow' sports, the company focuses on using technology to build progressive projects across sports, media, and entertainment.

The company announced its first series of outside investors on Wednesday, including sportspeople from diverse sports, cultural icons, and businessmen. A group of high-profile investors, including F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, tennis star Serena Williams, and NBA star Stephen Curry are among the few investors that have backed TMRW Sports. The announcement was made by its third co-founder and CEO, Mike McCarley.

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's TMRW Sports gets on board a diverse list of investors

The investment roster includes high-profile names from F1, NBA, NFL, Soccer, and other sports. Take a look at all the investors who have backed Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company.

F1:

Alex Albon: Williams Racing (THA/GBR)

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes-AMG Petronas, 7-time World Champion (GBR)

Lando Norris: McLaren (GBR)

Carlos Sainz: Scuderia Ferrari (ESP)

Mark Webber: 9-time F1 Grand Prix winner (AUS)

NBA/WNBA

Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors, 4-time NBA Champion, 2x NBA MVP (USA)

Andre Iguodala: Golden State Warriors, 4-time NBA Champion (USA)

Chris Paul: Phoenix Suns (USA)

Jayson Tatum: Boston Celtics (USA)

Diana Taurasi: Phoenix Mercury (USA)

NFL:

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills (USA)

Kelvin Beachum: Arizona Cardinals (USA)

Larry Fitzgerald: Arizona Cardinals ret., (USA)

Tony Romo: Dallas Cowboys ret., CBS Sports (USA)

Soccer:

Jozy Altidore: Liga MX, Puebla (USA)

Gareth Bale: MLS, Los Angeles FC (GBR)

Servando Carrasco: MLS, ret. (USA)

Alex Morgan: NWLS, San Diego Wave FC, 2-time World Cup Champion (USA)

MLB:

Shohei Ohtani: Los Angeles Angels (JPN)

Trea Turner: Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Champion (USA)

Tennis:

Andy Murray: 3-time Grand Slam Singles Champion, 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist (GBR)

Serena Williams: 23-time Grand Slam Singles Champion, 4-time Olympic Medalist (USA)

Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake: 10-time Grammy Award, 4-time Emmy Award winner (USA)

NHL:

Sidney Crosby: 3-time Stanley Cup Champion (CAN)

Gaming:

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins: professional gamer (USA)

Surfing:

Kanoa Igarashi: Olympic Silver Medalist (USA/JPN)

TMRW Sports institutional and business leader investors

Meanwhile, the company's institutional investment was headlined by two firms, namely Connect Ventures and 25madison, among many other institutional investment firms.

The company has also received strong support from business leader investors in the sports, media, and finance industries. Some of them are listed below:

Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and PGA Tour Superstore owner),

David Blitzer (ownership of Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Real Salt Lake),

John Henry (Fenway Sports Group owner),

Steve Nash (former NBA MVP and coach),

Kevin Warren (Big Ten commissioner),

Jimmy Dunne (Seminole Golf Club president),

Dick Ebersol (former NBC Sports chairman)

Alexis Ohanian (Reddit founder)

Ben Grossman (Sports, media, and technology executive; Co-Owner, Minnesota United and Angel City FC)

Zach Dixon (Founder and COO, Players Lounge)

The founders also revealed their first project, a new tech-infused golf league (TGL) in partnership with the PGA Tour. The innovative golf series will take place on a virtual course inside an arena with a live audience. The league will feature six teams of PGA Tour players and is slated to tee off in January 2024.

