"Happy for him but this won’t be in his legacy": Golf fans react to Brooks Koepka winning $4,000,000 bonus on LIV Tour

Brooks Koepka put on a stellar show at the LIV Golf Jeddah to win his back-to-back title in the same event. This was his third victory in the League which came after he defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff match at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

After defending his title, he was informed in a post-round interview that he had finished third in the season's individual rankings and earned a bonus prize of $4 million. And he was pretty shocked to hear that.

NUCLR GOLF, a golf update page on X (formerly Twitter), reposted a video from LIV Golf and on the post, fans reacted to Brooks Koepka's $4 million bonus prize. One of them wrote,

"The fans don’t care about that. Happy for him though but this won’t be in his legacy"

Another user wrote that fans do not care how much Koepka won and he was more bothered about Lexi Thompson making the cut at the Shriners Children's Open this weekend.

There was a fan who lashed out at Brooks Koepka and advised the golfer to look to win the Masters Tournament for no money. He also called it "uninspiring" and suggested junior golfers not follow LIV Golf.

Here are some top comments from fans on Koepka's 44 million bonus prize win at the LIV Golf Jeddah:

Brooks Koepka started his campaign at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a blistering round of 4 under 66 and his scorecard included an eagle, four birdies, and a bogey.

In the second round, the 33-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 8 under 62 with the help of eight birdies. In the final round, he carded a score of 2 under 68 to get locked in the top spot with Talor Gooch. Later on, in the playoff he defeated the latter to defend his LIV Golf Jeddah title.

How much did Brooks Koepka win at the LIV Golf Jeddah apart from his $4 million bonus?

The 33-year-old American golfer earned a paycheck of $4 million for his third victory at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. He dethroned Bryson DeChambeau from the third rank in the season's individual rankings to earn another $4 million bonus prize money.

Below are the prize money payout to the top 20 players on the leaderboard of LIV Golf Jeddah:

Win - Brooks Koepka $4,000,000

2 - Talor Gooch $2,250,000

T3 - Harold Varner III $1,100,000

T3 - Scott Vincent $1,100,000

T3 - Sergio Garcia $1,100,000

T6 - Dustin Johnson $613,333

T6 - Mito Pereira $613,333

T6 - Charles Howell III $613,333

T9 - Cameron Tringale $437,500

T9 - Joaquin Niemann $437,500

T11 - Bernd Wiesberger $331,428

T11 - Peter Uihlein $331,428

T11 - Abraham Ancer $331,428

T11 - Dean Burmester $331,428

T11 - Richard Bland $331,428

T11 - Eugenio Chacarra $331,428

T11 - Bryson DeChambeau $331,428

T18 - Lee Westwood $245,000

T18 -Carlos Ortiz $245,000

T18 - Patrick Reed $245,000

T18 - Charl Schwartzel $245,000

T18 -Jason Kokrak $245,000

Brooks Koepka will be next seen at the LIV Golf Miami from October 20 to 22 leading the Smash GC in the Team Championship event.