Has Collin Morikawa won a Major tournament? Exploring the golfer's past win record

Collin Morikawa is on track for the best performance of his career in the Masters Tournament. Morikawa will start the final 18 holes in second place, one stroke behind the leader.

Although Collin Morikawa has never won the Masters, winning a Major championship is nothing new to him. In fact, Morikawa has won two Majors, even though he is only in his fifth season as a professional.

Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship in what was only his third Major experience and his first at this event. Morikawa defeated Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson by two strokes, but he had to work hard and it wasn't until he made an eagle on the 16th hole of the fourth round that he was able to separate himself from the pack of contenders.

With his victory at the 2020 PGA Championship at the age of 23, Morikawa became the third youngest Major champion in history (behind Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus). He also tied the lowest score for the fourth round of the event (64), held by Steve Elkington since 1995.

A year later, Morikawa won the second Major of his career (The Open Championship 2021) in his eighth Major appearance and British Open debut.

Morikawa was the first player to win on his debut at The Open since Ben Curtis in 2003. He also became the first male player to win two Majors while making his debut in each, and matched a record set in 1926 by Bobby Jones, winning two Majors in eight starts or less.

At Royal St. George's, Collin Morikawa won by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. Morikawa opened with a round of 67 to place T9, three strokes behind the leader. The second round went much better for him, as he scored 64 and placed second, two strokes behind first place.

The third round, Morikawa played with a score of 68, which kept him in second place, but now only one stroke behind the leader. On the final day, he posted a score of 66 to take decisive advantage of the rest of the contenders.

A look at Collin Morikawa's performance in Major tournaments

Collin Morikawa has an impressive record in the Majors and not only because of his two victories. Counting the four tournaments in this category, Morikawa has played 16 editions, with 13 made cuts and seven top 10s, including two victories.

Morikawa has played in four editions of the Masters (before 2024). He has never been cut, has finished in two Top 10s and his best result was fifth place in 2022.

His best season in terms of Majors was 2021, with four Top 20s and three Top 10s, including his victory at The Open Championship.