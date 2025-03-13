Has Jordan Spieth ever won The Players Championship? Previous performances explored

Jordan Spieth had an up-and-down first round of The Players Championship at the illustrious TPC Sawgrass.

In his opening round, Spieth fired a two-under-par 70 putting him tied for 20th at the time his round finished, though there are some golfers still on the course and therefore his position on the leaderboard is subject to change.

Spieth shot two under par on the back nine, which included two chip-ins for eagle, two birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey.

The three-time major champion is in search of his first Players Championship after a strong first-round showing on Thursday.

Spieth after holing out for an eagle on hole 11 at the 2025 Players Championship (via Getty)

The 13-time PGA Tour winner has had some good performances at TPC Sawgrass, but has not been able to capture the "fifth major".

Spieth first played in The Players Championship in 2014 where he tied for fourth place. Spieth lost by three shots to winner Martin Kaymer of Germany.

Spieth entered the final round with a legitimate chance to win but fired a two-over-par 74 on Sunday. Spieth was two-under-par through four holes but struggled for the remainder of the round and came up short.

In 2015, Spieth missed the cut at the event, shooting a total of three over par through the first two rounds. He also missed the cut in 2016 and 2017 before making the cut in 2018 and finishing tied for 41st place.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished tied for 48th in 2021 and missed the cut in 2022. He finished tied for 19th in 2023 before missing the cut in 2024.

Spieth's career at TPC Sawgrass can certainly be described as inconsistent.

Spieth aims to capture first win since 2022

Spieth at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the 2025 Players Championship (via Getty)

The 31-year-old is in search of his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. Spieth beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at that tournament.

Spieth also found himself in a playoff at the 2023 RBC Heritage, though he lost to Matthew Fitzpatrick on the third playoff hole. Spieth had a strong 2023 season, registering seven top-10 and four top-five finishes.

Spieth struggled in 2024, only finishing in the top 10 three times with his best finish coming at The Sentry, which was the first event of the year. He finished in solo third place at the event, losing to Chris Kirk by two shots.

Spieth has played well thus far in 2025, only missing one cut, which came at The Genesis Invitational. He finished tied for fourth at the WM Phoenix Open, tied for ninth at the Cognizant Classic, and tied for 69th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

