Has Nelly Korda ever won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions? Past winners explored

The 2025 LPGA Tour season begins January 30 with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The event will run through February 2 at its home venue, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida.
The season opener will feature the top players on the tour, including world number one Nelly Korda. This will be Korda's seventh appearance in the event, which she has not missed since its inception.
Nelly Korda has never won the LPGA Tournament of Champions, but has four top-5s and one top-10 in six appearances. Her worst finish was a tie for 16th in the 2024 edition:
- 2019: 3rd
- 2020: 10th
- 2021: 3rd
- 2022: T4
- 2023: 4th
- 2024: T16
The event has been played since 2019. These are the champions of the event:
- 2024: Lydia Ko
- 2023: Brooke Henderson
- 2022: Danielle Kang
- 2021: Jessica Korda
- 2020: Gaby López
- 2019: Ji Eun-hee
During the Tournament of Champions, an amateur and celebrity tournament run concurrently, sharing the course with the stars of the LPGA Tour. Former Major League Baseball (MLB) star John Smoltz and tennis player Mardy Fish are among the multiple winners of the celebrity tournament.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field at a glance
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is led by world number one Nelly Korda and defending champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko. The field is made up entirely of tournament winners from the previous two seasons, 2023 and 2024.
A total of 32 players qualified for the 2025 edition. This is the full list:
- Nelly Korda
- Haeran Ryu
- Lydia Ko
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Lauren Coughlin
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Rose Zhang
- Megan Khang
- Angel Yin
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Amy Yang
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Allisen Corpuz
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Bailey Tardy
- Minjee Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Cheyenne Knight
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Rio Takeda
Among the main absentees of the event is Charley Hull, considered one of the best players in the world and currently ranked 10th in the world. The Englishwoman has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2022 (Volunteers of America Classic).
Among the celebrities who have confirmed their participation in the celebrity event are golf legend Annika Sorenstam, National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick, MLB World Series winners John Smoltz and Jon Lester, and actor Michael Peña, known for his roles in Million Dollar Baby and World Trade Center, among other films.
The Tournament of Champions has a $2 million prize pool, with $300,000 going to the winner.