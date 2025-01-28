Has Nelly Korda ever won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions? Past winners explored

The 2025 LPGA Tour season begins January 30 with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The event will run through February 2 at its home venue, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida.

The season opener will feature the top players on the tour, including world number one Nelly Korda. This will be Korda's seventh appearance in the event, which she has not missed since its inception.

Nelly Korda has never won the LPGA Tournament of Champions, but has four top-5s and one top-10 in six appearances. Her worst finish was a tie for 16th in the 2024 edition:

2019: 3rd

2020: 10th

2021: 3rd

2022: T4

2023: 4th

2024: T16

The event has been played since 2019. These are the champions of the event:

2024: Lydia Ko

2023: Brooke Henderson

2022: Danielle Kang

2021: Jessica Korda

2020: Gaby López

2019: Ji Eun-hee

During the Tournament of Champions, an amateur and celebrity tournament run concurrently, sharing the course with the stars of the LPGA Tour. Former Major League Baseball (MLB) star John Smoltz and tennis player Mardy Fish are among the multiple winners of the celebrity tournament.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field at a glance

Lydia Ko is the defending champion of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. (Image via Getty).

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is led by world number one Nelly Korda and defending champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko. The field is made up entirely of tournament winners from the previous two seasons, 2023 and 2024.

A total of 32 players qualified for the 2025 edition. This is the full list:

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Megan Khang

Angel Yin

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Amy Yang

Jasmine Suwannapura

Allisen Corpuz

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Minjee Lee

Linnea Strom

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Rio Takeda

Among the main absentees of the event is Charley Hull, considered one of the best players in the world and currently ranked 10th in the world. The Englishwoman has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2022 (Volunteers of America Classic).

Among the celebrities who have confirmed their participation in the celebrity event are golf legend Annika Sorenstam, National Hockey League (NHL) Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick, MLB World Series winners John Smoltz and Jon Lester, and actor Michael Peña, known for his roles in Million Dollar Baby and World Trade Center, among other films.

The Tournament of Champions has a $2 million prize pool, with $300,000 going to the winner.

