Has Richy Werenski won on the PGA TOUR? Exploring his best finish and more

Richy Werenski is an American professional golfer who has won one PGA Tour title and one Korn Ferry Tour title in his career. He is currently ranked 153rd in the 2022-23 PGA season with 122 points and $234,648 in earnings so far.

Richy Werenski's only PGA Tour victory came at the Barracuda Championship in August 2020, where he scored 13 points in the final round using the Modified Stableford scoring system. He holed a flop shot from the fairway on the par-4 16th for a five-point eagle and birdied the last for a one-point win over Troy Merritt.

Corales Puntacana Championship - Round One (Image via Getty).

He had previously lost in the playoffs at the same event in 2017 to Chris Stroud. He played the tournament at a great level, with birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie for the last five holes, which gave him a place in the play-off round. He finished runner-up and tied with Greg Owen.

Richy Werenski’s history on the PGA Tour includes two runners-up, four third places, and 11 top 10 finishes in 179 tournaments played. He has made the cut in 91 of them.

The current season has been difficult for Richy Werenski. He has missed the cut in 15 out of 19 tournaments he played, with only 3 Top 25 as the best result. His previous appearance on the tour was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, when he missed the cut.

Richy Werenski is currently competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. After Round One, he goes ninth, tied to four other players, with a five under 66, only three strokes behind the leader.

Richy Werenski holding his trophy as winner of the 2021 Barracuda Championship (Image via Getty).

Richie Werenski's pre-PGA Tour career

Richie Werenski's first professional win was at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, where he shot a final-round 65 to win by two strokes. He finished second on the money list that year and earned his PGA Tour card for 2017.

Werenski started playing golf at a young age and grew up in South Hadley, Massachusetts. He played college golf at Georgia Tech, where he graduated in 2014. He won the prestigious Porter Cup amateur tournament in 2012. He also won the Golf Channel's reality show Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL in 2015, which gave him entry into the Barbasol Championship, his first PGA Tour event.

Werenski has overcome some challenges in his career, including a wrist injury that he suffered in a car accident in October 2019. He missed three months of action and returned to the PGA Tour in January 2020. He has shown resilience and determination to achieve his goals and dreams as a professional golfer.

