Has Rickie Fowler ever won the Masters? Past record explored

Rickie Fowler appeared at the 2024 Masters for the 11th time, marking his first appearance since 2020. He sought a better outcome, having never won the green coat or emerged victorious in the Masters tournament. Rickie Fowler had a happy weekend tee time.

"Great way to start, I guess not start of the week; been working at it the last few days. But the par-3 contest is something special. You know, tradition of the Masters and being able to go out there, and now being able to spend it with my family." said Fowler.

Fowler took the risk on the Par 3 curse, a widely-known myth at the Masters asserting that no winner of the Par 3 contest has ever gone on to win the tournament. Due to a last-minute error made by Hideki Matsuyama, his playing companion, Fowler's name was put onto the Saturday tee sheet and the cutline was moved.

“It’s cool winning the par-3 contest and being a part of that, having that is something, and to have done with it Maya and my wife on the bag.” said Rickie Fowler.

The first two days were difficult for Fowler, considering it a rough start. Fowler was seen in the first pair-off with Hideki Matsuyama and kicked off a 1- under 71. He completed the nine-hole course in five under par. Fowler shot a five-under beating his competitors Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, and Santiago de la Fuente by two strokes.

With his firm perspective, Fowler clinched victory in the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, securing a win by a margin of two strokes. The American golfer delivered an impressive performance, carding a remarkable 5-under round to claim the coveted crystal rose bowl trophy.

Enter caption Rickie Fowler at The Masters - Par Three Contest

“I got some great crystal, nice Crystal bowl out of it. Got my name over there forever. Whether they like it or not, my name is a part of Augusta forever,” says Fowler.

This year Fowler's gave a fantastic performance. He demonstrated that he had returned to his game as well, finishing at T30 and winning the Par 3 contest.

This is a place you don't want to miss," Sitting on the couch, it's one of the few events that you would watch as a fan and professional golfer, but it's a lot better when you're a part of it." added Fowler.

Rickie Fowler's performance at the Masters

After an absence of three years, Rickie Fowler finally showed up. He missed the last three tournaments of the Masters due to a lack of performance.

Fowler has achieved Top-5 finishes twice, Top-10 finishes thrice, and has landed in the Top-25 five times. His standout performance at the Masters occurred in 2018, where he narrowly missed claiming the title, ultimately finishing as the runner-up to Patric Reed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback