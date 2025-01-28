Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Past champions explored

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the next stop on the PGA Tour. The second Signature Event of the season will be played at its regular venue, Pebble Beach Golf Links, California, from January 30 to February 2.

Scottie Scheffler leads the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which features most of the top players on the tour. The event will be the season opener for Scheffler, who was unable to start his competitive year until now due to a hand injury suffered last Christmas.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Scheffler has only played in one previous edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024. The World No. 1 finished in a share of sixth place on 13-under, four shots behind winner Wyndham Clark.

The 2024 event was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather and Scottie Scheffler shot rounds of 69, 64, and 70. Pebble Beach was the second of his 16 top-10s on the PGA Tour last season.

Scheffler had a previous appearance at Pebble Beach Golf Links when the 2019 US Open was played there. He began his professional career less than a year before that, earning his place in the field through sectional and final qualifying. He ultimately missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 74.

A look at past winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am became a Signature Event in 2023, but it has always attracted the best players on the PGA Tour. In its more than 80 editions, the game's top stars have played and won, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and others.

Here are the last 10 winners of the event:

2024 Wyndham Clark

2023 Justin Rose

2022 Tom Hoge

2021 Daniel Berger

2020 Nick Taylor

2019 Phil Mickelson

2018 Ted Potter Jr.

2017 Jordan Spieth

2016 Vaughn Taylor

2015 Brandt Snedeker

2014 Jimmy Walker

2013 Brandt Snedeker

2012 Phil Mickelson

2011 D. A. Points

2010 Dustin Johnson

2009 Dustin Johnson

2008 Steve Lowery

2007 Phil Mickelson

2006 Arron Oberholser

2005 Phil Mickelson

Mickelson (1998, 2005, 2007, 2007, 2012, 2019) and Mark O'Meara (1985, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1997) are the event's leading winners with five victories each. Sam Snead (1937, 1938, 1941, 1950) won four times, while Nicklaus (1967, 1972, 1973) and Johny Miller (1974, 1987, 1994) won three times. Eight other players have won the title twice.

Woods won the tournament during his outstanding 2000 season. He finished at 15 under, two strokes ahead of Matt Gogel and Vijay Singh. That same year, he would return to Pebble Beach to win the U.S. Open. Other players who won the Pro-Am and US Open at Pebble Beach include Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Tom Kite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback