Has Tommy Fleetwood ever won a Major championship?

No, Tommy Fleetwood has not won a Major championship in his professional career. The English golfer has come close on multiple occasions, with several top finishes in Major tournaments.

Fleetwood's most notable performance came at the 2018 U.S. Open, where he finished solo second, just one shot behind winner Brooks Koepka. Fleetwood shot an impressive final-round 63 at Shinnecock Hills. He also finished T2 at The Open Championship in 2019, held at Royal Portrush, where Shane Lowry claimed the title.

Fleetwood has consistently performed well at golf’s biggest events. He holds 41 top-10 finishes, the most by any player without a PGA Tour win since 1983. He has also finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, where he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor.

Tommy Fleetwood during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament - Source: Imagn

Despite not yet winning a Major, Fleetwood remains one of the most consistent players on tour. Here is a look at his performances in Major championships over the last five years:

2025

Masters Tournament – T21

– T21 PGA Championship – T41

– T41 U.S. Open – CUT

2024

Masters Tournament – T3

– T3 PGA Championship – T26

– T26 U.S. Open – T16

– T16 The Open Championship – CUT

2023

Masters Tournament – 33rd

– 33rd PGA Championship – T18

– T18 U.S. Open – T5

– T5 The Open Championship – T10

2022

Masters Tournament – T14

– T14 PGA Championship – T5

– T5 U.S. Open – CUT

– CUT The Open Championship – T4

2021

Masters Tournament – T46

– T46 PGA Championship – CUT

– CUT U.S. Open – T50

– T50 The Open Championship – T33

2020

Masters Tournament – T19

– T19 PGA Championship – T29

– T29 U.S. Open – CUT

How has Tommy Fleetwood performed in 2025 so far?

Tommy Fleetwood has made 13 starts on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, and is currently playing in his 14th event at the Travelers Championship. He has made the cut in 12 of those events, recorded four top-10 finishes, and is still searching for his first win of the year.

At the 2025 Travelers Championship, Fleetwood has completed three rounds and holds the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard as of this writing. He opened with a 4-under 66 in the first round, followed it up with a 5-under 65 in the second round, and then carded a 7-under 63 in the third round.

Here’s a breakdown of Tommy Fleetwood's performances this season before the Travelers Championship:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22, -10

– T22, The Genesis Invitational – T5, -8

– T5, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11, -4

– T11, THE PLAYERS Championship – T14, -5

– T14, Valspar Championship – T16, -4

– T16, Valero Texas Open – T62, +8

– T62, Masters Tournament – T21, -2

– T21, RBC Heritage – 7th, -13

– 7th, Truist Championship – T4, -12

– T4, PGA Championship – T41, +2

– T41, Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8

– T4, The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T16, +1

– T16, U.S. Open – CUT, +9

