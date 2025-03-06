“Have you ever seen Rory McIlroy off balance?” – When Tiger Woods revealed the swing-related advice he gave to son Charlie

Tiger Woods once gave a surprising bit of advice to his son Charlie regarding his swing. The 49-year-old has had a successful career on the greens, bagging 15 Major titles in total, with his son Charlie looking to follow in his father's footsteps.

However, in a 2022 video (via @CaddieNetwork/@nb3jgnc on X) Charlie could be seen with a lot of poise and control over his swing. It resembled the golf swing of the Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy.

At the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods opened up on how he told Charlie to model his swing after Rory McIlroy. Speaking to Paul Azinger and Dan Hicks, Woods said (as quoted by Golf Monthly):

“I told him, ‘don’t copy my swing, copy Rory [McIlroy]’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance in a shot? Not ever…' That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance."

Later, Rory McIlroy, who was told about Tiger Woods' praise about him, gave his take:

“My dad taught me how to play the game growing up and his thing to me was always hold your finish, and I think that’s what Tiger’s dad told him back in the day was try and hold your finish until your ball at least lands or comes to rest...Tiger's picked up on that and tried to instill that in Charlie.

"Charlie is a great kid first and foremost but he’s a great young player and I think we are all excited to sort of follow his progress."

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie last appeared together at the PNC Championship last year.

How did Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods perform together in the last two editions of the PNC Championship?

At the 2024 PNC Championship, Team Woods finished in the second place behind Team Langer. In the event, Team Woods finished with a score of 28 under by shooting 59 in the first round with six birdies on the front nine and seven birdies on the back nine. They shot 57 in the second round with 13 birdies and one eagle on the fourth hole.

Team Woods was five shots ahead of Team Harrington, which tied for third place with a score of 23 under.

At the 2023 PNC Championship, Team Woods finished in fifth place, along with Team Cink. Team Woods' total score was 19 under, and they shot 64 in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. They shot 61 in the second round with nine birdies and one eagle.

