"Haven't really gotten much out of my rounds" - Justin Thomas remains resilient, seeks redemption at 2023 Wyndham Championship

Justin Thomas hasn't had the best PGA Tour season in 2023, with his performance slipping as the year goes on. His Ryder Cup inclusion is currently in murky waters, and he has to redeem himself at the Wyndham Championship to stand a chance.

The 2023 Season started off on a strong note for Justin Thomas, with a fourth-place finish at the Phoenix Open and consistent top 25s. However, he missed the cut at three of the three major championships - the Masters, the US Open, and the Open. At the fourth major, the PGA Championship he could only manage a 60th-place finish.

Unable to break his streak of bad luck, Thomas also missed the cut at 2023 3M Open. With this, his chances of being a part of the Ryder Cup team are rapidly dwindling. However, he hopes that a flip will switch at the Wyndham Championship. He said via NUCLR GOLF:

“I'm obviously not playing as well as I have in the past, but I'm really not playing that poorly. I haven't really gotten much out of my rounds. You know, like on Friday last week at 3M, I had two swings that literally cost me five strokes on Friday."

He added:

"If those swings go how they normally do in any other situation, you know, I'm like 15th heading into the weekend instead of missing the cut.”

Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup spot dependent on his performance at the Wyndham Championship

The two-time major winner needs to keep his composure to win at the Wyndham Championship in order to retain his spot on the Ryder Cup team. He currently also sits three spots outside the FedEx Cup playoffs.

With five missed cuts in the last seven events, a lot rides on this last tournament. In order to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, Justin Thomas will have to finish in the top 15.

While he is not the favorite to win the Championship, oddsmakers have predicted him to be in the top 10. Thomas has a long way to go.

His best-ever performance at the Wyndham Championship came in 2015, where he finished T56.