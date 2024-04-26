“He asked me what did I shoot?”: Frankie Capan’s mother on her son shooting 58 and walking off unknowingly 

Frankie Capan III shot 13-under for a score of 58 in the first round of the 2024 Veritex Bank Championship. Capan set the Texas Rangers Golf Club course record, beating the previous record of 59 held by Scottie Scheffler (2020).

Notably, Frankie Capan III did not know what score he shot. He asked his mother about it who eventually revealed the score.

Capan's mother said in a Korn Ferry Tour interview,

"He asked me "Mom what did I shoot?" 58 buddy."

After he found out about the score, Frankie Capan III, in an interview with the tour, said:

"When someone said it was for 58, I was excited because I know Scottie Scheffler shot 59, so whenever you can beat that guy, especially nowadays, I mean, you've got to take advantage."

Capan eagled the ninth hole of the Texas Rangers Golf Club to card 9-under for the front nine. He was 13-under through 17 holes and his tee shot on the 18th hole landed in a bunker.

Frankie Capan III took the conservative approach and laid up to 134 yards. He then missed his approach shot onto the green and made an up-and-down to save for par.

He ties with Stephan Jaeger for the second-lowest score on the Korn Ferry Tour. Jaeger set the record of 58 in 2016 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Capan broke 60 by shooting a score of 59 during the final round of a high school state tournament. He said in a Korn Ferry interview,

"Very seldom are you there to when you're that far under par. I shot 59 before, so I thought, you know, may as well break that."

Frankie Capan III Veritex Bank Championship - Round 1

Frankie Capan III sits solo at the top of the leaderboard at 13-under par 71. Capan carded in a bogey-free round with eleven birdies and one eagle, nearly matching the record for the most consecutive under-par holes.

The record is held by Omar Uresti with nine back-to-back under-par holes. Capan, on the other hand, had eight consecutive holes under-par.

Capan hit eleven out of fourteen fairways to have a driving accuracy of 78.57%, with his longest drive being 373 yards.

Frankie hit an astounding seventeen out of eighteen greens. He has a greens in regulation percentage of 94.44%. He averages 1.29 putts per green in regulation hits.

