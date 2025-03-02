"He is going to be a bone!": John Daly advised Tiger Woods to feed son Charlie his signature diet

John Daly recently offered some advice to Tiger Woods to help his son Charlie increase his distances. In the latest episode of the Like A Farmer Podcast, the former explained the conversation he had with the teenager's father.

The PGA Tour star recommended that Tiger Woods allow his son to spend a month with him. Daly's son, John Daly II, is known for his impressive driving distance. He stated that if Charlie Woods were to take up his diet, he would be hitting the ball more than 60 yards longer, just like his son does.

Here's a look at what John Daly had to say about his conversation with Tiger Woods in the Like A Farmer Podcast (via Golfing Gazette):

"I told Tiger, I said you have to let Charlie spend a month with me. I have to put some mashed potatoes and meat in that boy. We have to gain him some weight. Because he is going to hit a growth spurt and be like 6 foot 2 [inches] and he is going to be a bone! We need to put some John Daly food in that boy and get him up a bit. Let him gain some weight and then he will probably hit it 60 yards past everybody like John [Daly's son] does."

Charlie Woods is a member of the Benjamin School's stellar golf team. During the 2024 PNC Championship, he partnered up with his 82-time PGA Tour winner father and put up an incredible show that almost got them the title. The rising junior golfer's distances wowed not only fans but also Tiger Woods himself.

Tiger Woods wishes he could hit the ball as far as his son

Following the 2024 PNC Championship in December, Tiger Woods spoke out about Charlie's progress in golf. In an interview with the PGA Tour, the 15-time Major championship winner stated that he wished to be able to hit the ball as far as his son.

The TGL co-founder said (via PGA Tour):

"He's gotten better at every facet of the game. That's a commitment to practicing and developing as a player. I think that most of us forget he's only 15 years old. I know he's been doing this in front of the media for a long time. But being only 15, I think it's incredible what he's been able to accomplish so far, and the ceiling that he has is unlimited. I wish I hit it that far and that good. I definitely did not do that at his age.”

Tiger Woods and his son created memories for a lifetime at the 2024 PNC Championship. Fans and golf enthusiasts are eager to see the father-son duo tee it up again.

