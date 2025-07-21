  • home icon
  • Golf
  • The Open Championship 2024
  • "He’ll never touch Tiger Woods" "100%" – Fans divided over Paul McGinley’s prediction of Scottie Scheffler eclipsing 15x major champ

"He’ll never touch Tiger Woods" "100%" – Fans divided over Paul McGinley’s prediction of Scottie Scheffler eclipsing 15x major champ

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:19 GMT
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Image via Imagn)
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Image via Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2025 Open Championship sparked several conversations in the golfing world. Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley's comments have divided fans and golf enthusiasts over Scheffler's future.

Ad

McGinley said that he had not seen a golfer come close to the very high bar that Tiger Woods had set himself with 15 major championship titles to his name. However, the four-time European Tour (now known as DP World Tour) winner quickly added that Scheffler might be the one player in history to surpass Woods' records.

McGinley said (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"I have not seen a competitor anywhere close to Tiger Woods as good as this guy. That’s how high the bar is. And I think as time goes on, he might even prove to be a better one, he might even prove to have more longevity than Tiger Woods at the top.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Paul McGinley's comments divided fans. One fan commented that Scottie Scheffler will "never" reach the bar that Tiger Woods set.

The fan wrote (via X @the_dirtturd):

"Lmao Tiger had 10 majors and 46 wins by Scottie’s age. He’ll never touch Tiger."
Ad

One fan wrote that they definitely see Scheffler eclipsing Woods. The X user's comment read (via X @groverpower):

"100%"
Ad

Many golf enthusiasts have spoken out, saying that Scottie Scheffler has a long way to go compared to the achievements of golfing legends like Tiger Woods.

"I don't disagree that it is possible. But there is a very long way to go yet," said a fan.

Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to Paul McGinley's prediction of Scottie Scheffler eclipsing Tiger Woods (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Ad
"Come on. Scottie is my favorite player but hes not gonna eclipse Tiger. Im fine with him being a dominant #1 of the generation where its the hardest to separate yourself," stated a fan.
A golf enthusiast wrote, "1000% on the longevity and off the course. Tiger was a mess. Legit the only thing that could derail Scottie is injury."
Ad
"Paul is a prisoner of the moment here. Scottie will turn out to be the best post-Tiger, but he’s not the big cat," wrote an X user.

Scottie Scheffler's world-class performance at Royal Portrush stunned everyone. The victory marked his fourth Major championship title of his career and second of this year.

How did Scottie Scheffler do in the past Open Championships?

Scottie Scheffler won his maiden Open Championship title this week in Northern Ireland. However, he has come close before.

Ad

He played the Open Championship for the first time in 2021 and tied for eighth place that year. The Olympian went on to make four more appearances at the Major championship.

Scheffler made the cut in all attempts and posted finishes inside the top 25 in 2022 and 2023. Last year's edition of the Open Championship saw the World No. 1 golfer tie for seventh place at the Royal Troon.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications