"He’ll never touch Tiger Woods" "100%" – Fans divided over Paul McGinley’s prediction of Scottie Scheffler eclipsing 15x major champ

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2025 Open Championship sparked several conversations in the golfing world. Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley's comments have divided fans and golf enthusiasts over Scheffler's future.McGinley said that he had not seen a golfer come close to the very high bar that Tiger Woods had set himself with 15 major championship titles to his name. However, the four-time European Tour (now known as DP World Tour) winner quickly added that Scheffler might be the one player in history to surpass Woods' records.McGinley said (via X @NUCLRGolf):&quot;I have not seen a competitor anywhere close to Tiger Woods as good as this guy. That’s how high the bar is. And I think as time goes on, he might even prove to be a better one, he might even prove to have more longevity than Tiger Woods at the top.”Paul McGinley's comments divided fans. One fan commented that Scottie Scheffler will &quot;never&quot; reach the bar that Tiger Woods set.The fan wrote (via X @the_dirtturd):&quot;Lmao Tiger had 10 majors and 46 wins by Scottie’s age. He’ll never touch Tiger.&quot;One fan wrote that they definitely see Scheffler eclipsing Woods. The X user's comment read (via X @groverpower):&quot;100%&quot;Many golf enthusiasts have spoken out, saying that Scottie Scheffler has a long way to go compared to the achievements of golfing legends like Tiger Woods.&quot;I don't disagree that it is possible. But there is a very long way to go yet,&quot; said a fan.Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to Paul McGinley's prediction of Scottie Scheffler eclipsing Tiger Woods (via X @NUCLRGolf):&quot;Come on. Scottie is my favorite player but hes not gonna eclipse Tiger. Im fine with him being a dominant #1 of the generation where its the hardest to separate yourself,&quot; stated a fan.A golf enthusiast wrote, &quot;1000% on the longevity and off the course. Tiger was a mess. Legit the only thing that could derail Scottie is injury.&quot;&quot;Paul is a prisoner of the moment here. Scottie will turn out to be the best post-Tiger, but he’s not the big cat,&quot; wrote an X user.Scottie Scheffler's world-class performance at Royal Portrush stunned everyone. The victory marked his fourth Major championship title of his career and second of this year.How did Scottie Scheffler do in the past Open Championships?Scottie Scheffler won his maiden Open Championship title this week in Northern Ireland. However, he has come close before.He played the Open Championship for the first time in 2021 and tied for eighth place that year. The Olympian went on to make four more appearances at the Major championship.Scheffler made the cut in all attempts and posted finishes inside the top 25 in 2022 and 2023. Last year's edition of the Open Championship saw the World No. 1 golfer tie for seventh place at the Royal Troon.