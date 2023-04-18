"He's due for a win" - Fans react as Jordan Spieth continues good run of form at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth, once the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, has been struggling with his form for the past few seasons. However, things seem to be turning around for him as he continues his good run of form at the RBC Heritage tournament. His fans are optimistic that he is "due for a win".

Jordan Spieth's recent struggles and victories

Spieth was winless for almost four years before winning the Texas Open earlier this month. This victory was seen as a turning point in Spieth's career and it seems to have had a positive impact on him.

Spieth's good form continued at the RBC Heritage tournament where he shot a 5-under 66 in the first round, putting him in a tie for second place, just one stroke behind the leader. This has left many of his fans optimistic about his chances of winning another tournament.

RBC Heritage - Final Round

Spieth's fans show their support on social media

Spieth's fans have been incredibly loyal to him throughout his struggles, and it's easy to see why. He burst onto the scene in 2015 when he won The Masters, the US Open, and the Tour Championship. He became the youngest golfer to win two major championships since Gene Sarazen in 1922.

One fan said,

One fan said,

"Jordan Spieth is the reason why I watch the PGA Tour every week. If he is not playing I don't watch."

Many of Spieth's fans took to social media to express their delight at seeing Jordan play so well.

"Jordan is playing extraordinary and quality golf in all the tournaments he played so far. Unfortunately that putt came out of the hole which was for the win but golf is crazy. All the best for the next outing and trophy is within the reach"

They are hopeful that he can maintain his focus and continue to play at a high level in the remaining rounds of the tournament.

If he does, there's a good chance he could be in contention for the title on Sunday.

Staying focused on the game

Despite his struggles, Spieth never lost his love for the game and continued to work hard on his game. He made several changes to his swing and his mental approach, and it seems to be paying off.

Jordan knows that golf is a fickle game and that anything can happen. One bad shot or a missed putt can change the course of the game. In a post-round interview, he said,

"It's just one round. I've got three more to go and a lot of work to do."

He also spoke about the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted by external factors.

RBC Heritage - Final Round

Jordan Spieth's good run of form at the RBC Heritage tournament has left his fans optimistic about his chances of winning another tournament. His victory at the Texas Open earlier this month was a turning point in his career and it seems to have had a positive impact on him. However, Jordan knows that golf is a fickle game, and his fans are hopeful that he can maintain his focus and continue to play at a high level in the remaining rounds of the tournament.

