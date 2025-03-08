"He's just the Mulligan President" – When John Daly hilariously recalled playing golf with Bill Clinton

John Daly has been one of the coolest characters in the golf circuit. Over the years, he has played golf in a fun manner, and even the big names have loved his company. He once shared a hilarious anecdote about playing golf with former President Bill Clinton.

In 2014, John Daly was a guest on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. During the episode, Bensinger asked the veteran golfer about his favorite moment with a U.S. President. The two-time major champion shared an anecdote about President Clinton when he was the Governor of Arkansas and wasn't that good at the game.

"President Clinton was just starting to play golf, and when he was a governor, I played with him one time," he said. "But, you know, it's like Quick Draw President with the golf ball. It's like every time he'd hit one, he wouldn't even look at it—he'd already throw another ball down.

"It was like, I'm gonna build up... You gonna play any of these or what are you doing, man? I mean, even if he hit a good shot, he'd throw another one down."

When Bensinger asked why Clinton did this, Daly had a hilarious response.

"Yeah, he's just Mulligan President, you know. Mulligan, Mulligan," he replied.

The veteran golfer said that he couldn't say anything since it was the US President playing, and one just had to let him play.

"But I do remember saying one time, 'You gonna finish any of these?' He goes, 'I'm just out here having fun. I don't care, you know,'" he said.

"But it was funny—literally, he'd carry a lot of golf balls in his pocket, or one of his assistants would just throw one to him. Sometimes they knew when he was going to hit another one. I don't think President Clinton ever really took golf in a manner where he was ever going to compete. I think he just loves the game.

Will John Daly play at the Players Championship 2025?

The PGA Tour will now head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the Players Championship 2025. The 'fifth major' will take place from March 13 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass. However, John Daly will not be playing in this week's event.

Daly has an average record at the Players Championship, where he has missed six cuts in fifteen starts. He hasn't made a top-10 finish, with T16 in 1998 being his best result.

John Daly hasn't played any event this year, and his last start was at the Open Championship 2024, where he pulled out after the opening round. However, he played a few events on the Senior Tour after that, including the Constellation Furyk & Friends and the exhibition event PNC Championship.

Last season, Daly made 16 starts on the PGA Tour Champions and recorded just one top-25 finish. He hasn't won a title in over seven years.

