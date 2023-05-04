Joe LaCava was Tiger Woods' long-time caddie. As one of the most successful golfers in history, Tiger Woods has worked with some of the most talented and dedicated caddies in the game. However, none have been as loyal or consistent as Joe LaCava, who has been by Woods' side for the past decade.

In a recent interview, professional golfer Justin Thomas spoke about LaCava's unwavering dedication to Woods and the game of golf.

Joe LaCava's loyalty through thick and thin

When asked about Joe LaCava's commitment to Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas had nothing but praise for the veteran caddie:

"Yeah, I mean, the thing about Joe is he's -- I mean, he's as loyal as loyal gets. The amount of time that he spent, yeah, at home when guys would -- I mean, there's so many guys out here that would have him caddie in an instant."

Indeed, LaCava has stuck with Woods through some of the most challenging moments of his career. From personal struggles to injuries and setbacks on the course, he has remained a steadfast presence in Woods' corner. This kind of loyalty is rare in any industry, but it is especially noteworthy in the competitive and ever-changing world of professional golf.

"When he was loyal to Tiger and Tiger's probably telling him go caddie, go do whatever, and Joe, that's just not the kind of guy Joe is"

He continued:

"But at the same time, very similar to Bones, he's competitive and he's a caddie. I mean, they love to caddie and they love to win golf tournaments and they love being in that moment. I'm sure that weighed into his decision as well."

U.S. Open - Preview Day 2

Building trust and confidence

Part of LaCava's success as a caddie is his ability to build trust and confidence with his players. According to Justin Thomas, this is one of Joe LaCava's greatest strengths:

"Obviously I don't know the details and don't know how long it is or what's going on, but I know that that's something that would never ever, ever be done if Tiger would not be OK that. That's not the kind of guy Joe is, kind of guy Tiger is and same with Patrick. There definitely was some kind of conversation that went on there. Yeah, I know Joe and I know he's competitive."

This kind of trust and confidence is essential in a sport like golf, where mental toughness and focus are just as important as physical skill. Joe LaCava's ability to read his player's emotions and provide the right kind of support has undoubtedly contributed to the success of players like Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, both of whom have worked with Joe LaCava for many years.

Staying focused on the game

Another aspect of LaCava's success as a caddie is his ability to stay focused on the game, even when things are not going well. According to Justin Thomas, this is a trait that sets him apart from many other caddies in the game.

This kind of dedication to the game is what sets the best caddies apart from the rest. Rather than getting caught up in the emotions of the moment, Joe LaCava is always looking for ways to help his player stay focused and motivated.

Whether it's adjusting the strategy or simply providing words of encouragement, LaCava knows how to keep his player on track and focused on the task at hand.

End Note

In the world of professional golf, success often comes down to the smallest details. A good caddie can make all the difference in helping a player reach their full potential. For Tiger Woods, that caddie has been Joe LaCava, a loyal, dedicated, and skilled professional who has been with Woods for over a decade.

From building trust and confidence to staying focused on the game, LaCava's contributions to the success of Woods and other players cannot be overstated. As the game of golf continues to evolve, it's clear that LaCava's impact will be felt for many years to come.

