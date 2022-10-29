“He’s his own person” - Tiger Woods reacts to uncanny similarities between his and son Charlie’s mannerisms on the pitch 

Like father, like son. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie appeared on the golf course together at the PNC Championship.

Fans witnessed similarities between the two in how they sniff their noses and celebrate victory. They share so much in common that the PGA Tour released a video comparing their mannerisms while on the pitch.

Charlie is walking in his father's footsteps to pursue a career in golf. However, there is no pressure from Tiger's side. In the video, Woods said:

"I know that's crazy but he's his own person. That's one of the things that we made sure of that Charlie is Charlie."

The super-proud dad continued:

"I am proud of whatever direction he chooses. Whether he sticks with the game or not, he goes into something else, so be it. He's his own person."

In 2020, Woods and Charlie teamed up for a match at the PNC championship. Though they finished seventh, the pair still made the headlines because of their similar mannerisms.

Woods was shown a video created from the compilation of numerous tapes while the son and father were playing golf. In the clip from the PGA Tour, Woods also talked about his son's mannerisms.

Woods said:

"Two things that stick out. The Timing of the twirls and the club pickup -of the tee."

He continued to talk about their habit of touching the nose.

"Just the nose thing we have. We both have allergies, so we both struggle on the golf course. We get, like, wind blowing, and we're both sniffing. Just that little thing we both have."

Even the father-son duo celebrates victories similiarly. Towards the end of the video, Woods smiles, seeing his son in a red t-shirt giving huge fist pumps to celebrate his victory not unlike his father.

Charlie Woods swinging it like his dad

Charlie and Tiger teamed up for PNC Championship last year, but they failed to win the title. Now, thanks to a new video that surfaced online, it looks like Charlie had a considerable growth spurt. He is finally back in action.

Tiger Woods On the golf course

During Notah Begay I I I Junior Golf Championship, Tiger Woods accompanied his son at the competition. Charlie, who is 13 now, is taking his father's advice to improve his game. He said:

"My dad told me to stay patient. Play steady golf. Focus on each shot. Don't look far ahead and just stay in the game."

While fans are waiting for Tiger to return to the course, he has not committed to the next events. He is likely to play in the PNC championship, and as hinted at by his caddie, Joe LaCava, Tiger could play five-six tournaments before the Masters.

Conversely, it will take a few more years for Charlie to turn pro. He can start his professional career at 18, about five years from now. Till then, fans will see him playing junior championships and accompanying his father on tours.

Poll : 0 votes