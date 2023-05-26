"He’s softer now than he was as a player" - Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee's heated exchange takes surprising turn at LIV Golf event

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson, whose career has spanned more than three decades, recently got into a Twitter spat with Brandel Chamblee. This was after Mickelson made his feelings clear on Chamblee’s criticism of LIV Golf.

When he announced that he would be playing in upcoming LIV Golf events, Mickelson received criticism from many sources, including Chamblee. The 51-year-old snapped back at the former golfer's remarks by saying:

"Poor Brandel. He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player. @golfweek Poor BrandelHe can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player. @golfweek Poor BrandelHe can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player.

The conflict between Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee surfaced in the midst of a discussion. Former PGA Tour player and current Golf Channel analyst Chamblee has been outspoken in his disapproval of Mickelson's choice. He asserted that the golfing legend made his decision based on personal wealth rather than a desire to advance the game.

Phil Mickelson has earned 45 PGA Tour victories and six major titles and is among the most well-known names in the sport. He claims that his ambition to offer a more accessible and inclusive golfing experience for everyone led him to join LIV Golf.

Brandel Chamblee offers to debate Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson thinks the new endeavor i.e., LIV Golf, will advance the game and provide future athletes with more opportunities. This decision has not been without criticism, though, as some claim it compromises the PGA Tour and its principles.

Chamblee replied to Mickelson with an invitation to be on Live From set at the 2023 US Open next month to have an open debate about the controversy.

Chamblee also went one step further in reminding Mickelson that he referred to his employers as:

"scary motherf**kers"

The golfing community has become divided over this issue, with many people taking different sides in the ongoing conflict.

It would seem that any chance of a debate or discussion on the topic between Mickelson and Chamblee might never happen. This is because Chamblee went on to block Mickelson later that evening signaling a potential end to the drama. However, it might seem that golf fans would be enthralled to see these two go head-to-head in a debate.

Phil Mickelson is adamant in his choice to sign on with LIV Golf despite the criticism. He has stated his conviction that LIV Golf will change the game and give players options they might not otherwise have had to compete at the highest level. This entails putting an emphasis on inclusion and diversity as well as the development of new talent.

As the discussion rages on, it is unclear how Phil Mickelson's decision, along with those of players like Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter, will affect golf's future.

Poll : 0 votes