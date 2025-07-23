"He's not Tiger Woods" "He's got a lot to learn" – Fans react to Charlie Woods missing the cut at the US Junior Amateur

Charlie Woods was part of the field this week for the 2025 US Junior Amateur. However, the young amateur star had a tough time dealing with the difficult conditions at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.As the first two rounds of the 2025 US Junior Amateur were played in a strokeplay format, Woods needed to battle it out to make the cut in order to progress into the match play part of the event. Unfortunately, the teenager posted rounds of 11-over par 81 and 3-over par 74 to miss the cut by an 11-stroke margin.Here's a look at TW Legion's update on the Texas-based tournament (via X @TWLegion):In the post's comments section, a fan stated that Charlie is not the same as his father, Tiger Woods. He suggested that despite his surname, the young kid is still a rising amateur golfer.The fan wrote (via X @RabbKeith):&quot;He is not Tiger. Everyone needs to remember that.&quot;Another fan stated that, despite being a very talented golfer, Charlie Woods still has a long way to go. Here's what the X user had to say about the amateur (via X @JakeScoggins88):&quot;He’s got a lot to learn. He not even among the top golfers, his age. Still so much to learn.&quot;Another fan stated that Charlie Woods had a massive challenge at the US Junior Amateur with a world-class field stacked against him. The 16-year-old was up against many talented amateurs from around the globe, including World No. 18 Miles Russell, who is tied for eighth place at this week's tournament.&quot;Not his fault but the odds are stacked massively against him, despite his family name,&quot; wrote the fan.Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to Charlie Woods' performance at the US Junior Amateur (via X @TWLegion):&quot;Yeah he’ll bounce back. Maybe on your next year,&quot; commented a fan.An X user wrote, &quot;How do we know he will bounce back? Can’t he just be a solid college golfer?&quot;&quot;If he makes it or not it’s ok. It’s great to see him playing a game he loves. And something him and his dad can do for a long time to come. Best game in the world,&quot; said a golf enthusiast.The younger Woods possesses incredible skill on the golf course. While he missed the cut at a tournament his father won on three occasions in the 1990s, fans eagerly await the amateur star's next tournament.How many WAGR points does Charlie Woods have?Charlie Woods ranks 1,248th on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). He earned his WAGR ranking by winning the SFPGA Junior Cup last year, which earned him 7.8838 points.So far, he has played seven counting events and posted two finishes inside the top 10, with both being wins. The American bears a point average of 448.0175.The golfer's best world ranking was 1,236th, which he reached after the 2025 North and South Junior Amateur on July 8. He placed 12th and earned 3.6188 points.