"He's wanted to make the game more global" - David Feherty credits Greg Norman for his move to LIV Golf

David Feherty, the renowned golf commentator and former professional golfer, has recently made headlines with his decision to join LIV Golf, a new global golf tour set to revolutionize the sport. In a recent podcast he did with Gary Williams of Five Clubs, Feherty revealed that the driving factor behind his move was none other than the legendary golfer Greg Norman.

With David Feherty's immense experience and Norman's vision to make golf more global, the partnership promises to reshape the way the game is played, watched, and celebrated.

LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando - Day Three

A new era for LIV Golf

LIV Golf aims to revolutionize the sport by introducing an innovative format, engaging fan experiences, and establishing a more accessible and inclusive platform for players. This breakaway tour intends to challenge the traditional golfing establishment and create a fresh, exciting narrative for the sport.

Feherty's decision to join LIV Golf signifies his commitment to being at the forefront of this movement and contributing to the growth and evolution of golf on a global scale.

Feherty expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating:

"LIV Golf is poised to disrupt the golfing world and usher in a new era of the sport. I believe in Greg's vision, and I want to be part of something that has the potential to change the game for the better."

His admiration for Norman's drive to make golf a truly global phenomenon resonated deeply with Feherty and ultimately influenced his decision to join it. He said:

“Even if the number hadn’t been right, this was something that I wanted to do. I’ve known Greg for so many years, and I know that he has tried to do this since the 90’s. He’s wanted to make the game more global.”

Greg Norman's global vision

Greg Norman, a golf icon known as "The Great White Shark," has long been an advocate for expanding the game's reach beyond its traditional boundaries. Norman has consistently championed the idea of creating a global golf tour that transcends regional limitations and brings together the best golfers from around the world. David Feherty, who shares Norman's passion for broadening the game's appeal, found the opportunity to collaborate on this ambitious project irresistible.

Another critical aspect that appealed to Feherty was the opportunity to inspire and nurture young talent through the golf event's developmental programs. The tour plans to invest in grassroots initiatives, offering aspiring golfers around the world the chance to receive top-tier coaching, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and invaluable guidance from golfing legends like Feherty and Norman themselves. Feherty's genuine passion for helping others succeed in the sport has found a perfect outlet within the event framework.

He believes that by supporting and developing young talent from diverse backgrounds, the event can create a more inclusive golfing landscape, which is essential for the growth and longevity of the sport. This commitment to fostering future generations aligns with his belief that golf should be accessible to anyone with a passion for the game, regardless of their background or location.

