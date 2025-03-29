"Head case Rory," "Playing well" - Rory McIlroy's showing at the Houston Open ahead of The Masters leaves fans divided

Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at the Memorial Park Golf Course. After a slow start to the event, McIlroy has made an incredible comeback by carding three consecutive birdies from the 15th to the 18th hole to make the cut, and this performance has divided fans as the Northern Irish golfer is on a quest to win his first green jacket.
The PGA Tour shared a tweet on X and wrote:
"From winning @THEPLAYERS two weeks ago to battling the cut line."
Fans reacted to this tweet and shared their opinion on Rory McIlroy's performance this week.
"Rory is playing well as of late," wrote a fan.
"Head case Rory," said another.
"One week you're relaxing in the penthouse, the next week you need 3 birdies in a row to make it inside the cut line. Golf drives us all crazy. Even the best in the world," a fan summarised.
Continuing further, some fans said McIlroy isn't bothered about this tournament and must prepare for the Masters.
"Yeah, but at this point the Masters is the only tournament that matters 😁," another wrote.
"His focus is on the masters man, he ain’t bothered about this," tweeted a fan.
Another fan said he should sneak in a practice round at the Augusta National.
"He’d be better off sneaking in another practice round at ANGC," a fan said.
Rory McIlroy is currently placed at T33 and has carded -4 for the event going into the weekend. He is six strokes behind the lead as Scottie Scheffler leads the event with a score of -11.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025?
Rory McIlroy came into this event following a win at the 2025 Players Championship. McIlroy is paired with Rico Hoey and Ryo Hisatsune. The trio will tee off at 10:11 A.M. CDT from the 10th tee.
Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.
Tee No.1
- 10:00 AM - Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
- 10:11 AM - Mason Andersen, William Mouw, Chad Ramey
- 10:22 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Harry Hall, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:33 AM - Mac Meissner, Jake Knapp, Adam Hadwin
- 10:44 AM - Michael Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Taylor Dickson
- 10:55 AM - Victor Perez, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
- 11:06 AM - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 11:17 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox, Matthew Riedel
- 11:28 AM - Rasmus Højgaard, Gary Woodland, Eric Cole
- 11:39 AM - Nico Echavarria, Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell
- 11:50 AM - Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber, Trey Mullinax
- 12:01 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith, Min Woo Lee
Tee No. 2
- 10:00 AM - Jason Day, Matt McCarty, Sam Stevens
- 10:11 AM - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune, Rory McIlroy
- 10:22 AM - Harris English, Chandler Phillips, Sam Ryder
- 10:33 AM - Jesper Svensson, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley
- 10:44 AM - Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Chan Kim
- 10:55 AM - David Skinns, Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero
- 11:06 AM - Hayden Springer, John Pak, Pierceson Coody
- 11:17 AM - Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin, Joel Dahmen
- 11:28 AM - Sami Valimaki, Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy
- 11:39 AM - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges
- 11:50 AM - Chris Gotterup, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone