"Head case Rory," "Playing well" - Rory McIlroy's showing at the Houston Open ahead of The Masters leaves fans divided

Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at the Memorial Park Golf Course. After a slow start to the event, McIlroy has made an incredible comeback by carding three consecutive birdies from the 15th to the 18th hole to make the cut, and this performance has divided fans as the Northern Irish golfer is on a quest to win his first green jacket.

The PGA Tour shared a tweet on X and wrote:

"From winning @THEPLAYERS two weeks ago to battling the cut line."

Fans reacted to this tweet and shared their opinion on Rory McIlroy's performance this week.

"Rory is playing well as of late," wrote a fan.

"Head case Rory," said another.

"One week you're relaxing in the penthouse, the next week you need 3 birdies in a row to make it inside the cut line. Golf drives us all crazy. Even the best in the world," a fan summarised.

Continuing further, some fans said McIlroy isn't bothered about this tournament and must prepare for the Masters.

"Yeah, but at this point the Masters is the only tournament that matters 😁," another wrote.

"His focus is on the masters man, he ain’t bothered about this," tweeted a fan.

Another fan said he should sneak in a practice round at the Augusta National.

"He’d be better off sneaking in another practice round at ANGC," a fan said.

Rory McIlroy is currently placed at T33 and has carded -4 for the event going into the weekend. He is six strokes behind the lead as Scottie Scheffler leads the event with a score of -11.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025?

Rory McIlroy at the Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy came into this event following a win at the 2025 Players Championship. McIlroy is paired with Rico Hoey and Ryo Hisatsune. The trio will tee off at 10:11 A.M. CDT from the 10th tee.

Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.

Tee No.1

10:00 AM - Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 10:11 AM - Mason Andersen, William Mouw, Chad Ramey

Mason Andersen, William Mouw, Chad Ramey 10:22 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Harry Hall, Mackenzie Hughes

Emiliano Grillo, Harry Hall, Mackenzie Hughes 10:33 AM - Mac Meissner, Jake Knapp, Adam Hadwin

Mac Meissner, Jake Knapp, Adam Hadwin 10:44 AM - Michael Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Taylor Dickson

Michael Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Taylor Dickson 10:55 AM - Victor Perez, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson

Victor Perez, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson 11:06 AM - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger, Michael Thorbjornsen

Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger, Michael Thorbjornsen 11:17 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox, Matthew Riedel

Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox, Matthew Riedel 11:28 AM - Rasmus Højgaard, Gary Woodland, Eric Cole

Rasmus Højgaard, Gary Woodland, Eric Cole 11:39 AM - Nico Echavarria, Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell

Nico Echavarria, Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell 11:50 AM - Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber, Trey Mullinax

Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber, Trey Mullinax 12:01 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith, Min Woo Lee

Tee No. 2

10:00 AM - Jason Day, Matt McCarty, Sam Stevens

Jason Day, Matt McCarty, Sam Stevens 10:11 AM - Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune, Rory McIlroy

Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune, Rory McIlroy 10:22 AM - Harris English, Chandler Phillips, Sam Ryder

Harris English, Chandler Phillips, Sam Ryder 10:33 AM - Jesper Svensson, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley

Jesper Svensson, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley 10:44 AM - Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Chan Kim

Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Chan Kim 10:55 AM - David Skinns, Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero

David Skinns, Antoine Rozner, Matteo Manassero 11:06 AM - Hayden Springer, John Pak, Pierceson Coody

Hayden Springer, John Pak, Pierceson Coody 11:17 AM - Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin, Joel Dahmen

Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin, Joel Dahmen 11:28 AM - Sami Valimaki, Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy

Sami Valimaki, Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy 11:39 AM - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges

Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges 11:50 AM - Chris Gotterup, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone

