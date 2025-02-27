"Hell of a round" - Fans react to Jake Knapp's astonishing round of 59 at the Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp wowed golf enthusiasts all over the world with his stellar performance in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The American golfer recorded history with an astounding 12 under par 59 score at the PGA National Resort on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Not only did Jake Knapp shatter the course record, but he also became the 15th player in the history of the PGA Tour to card in a tournament round better than 60. The 30-year-old bears the solo lead by a four-stroke margin after carding in a bogey-free round.

Fans and players alike were in awe of Knapp's latest accomplishment. A fan wrote (via X @PGATour):

"Hell of a round 👏🏼💪🏼"

Jake Knapp has set himself up well to earn his second title on the PGA Tour. The UCLA alum is the first golfer in history to record a 59 score at the PGA National's Champion Course, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the game.

Inspired by his performance, a fan wrote (via X @PGATour):

"12 birdies, no bogeys, and a 59 at PGA National? Absolutely unreal! Breaking the course record at a place known for its 'Bear Trap' is next-level. Jake Knapp is putting his name in the history books—what a performance! Can’t wait to see what he does next."

Currently ranked 99th in the world, Jake Knapp shows great promise on the PGA Tour. He made his debut at the Cognizant Classic last year and tied for 4th place with a total 13 under par score after winning the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta a week earlier.

One fan believes that Knapp's opening round score is a sign of a future World No. 1 golfer. The fan commented (via X @GolfDigest):

"Future world #1?"

Here's a look at a few more fans' reactions to Jake Knapp's historical sub-60 round at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via X @GolfDigest):

"Breaking a course record AND going sub-60? Jake Knapp just booked his spot in golf history," commented a fan.

A golf enthusiast said, "This guy is definitely one to watch—his game is on fire! Do you think this is just the beginning for him?"

"A 59 is absurd. Congrats to him!," said a fan.

With more than half the field left to complete their first round, Jake Knapp has become a new fan favorite on the PGA Tour. According to the PGA Tour, the 30-year-old bears odds of +330 to win the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

Jake Knapp's 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Jake Knapp's historical scorecard for the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

