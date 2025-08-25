"Helluva first win"; "What a joke" - Fans divided over Tommy Fleetwood's FedEx Cup 2025 win

Tommy Fleetwood finally picked up his maiden win on the PGA Tour after years searching for a breakthrough. The Englishman emerged victorious and claimed the FedEx Cup at the prestigious Tour Championship this week in Atlanta, Georgia.
Having played 163 tournaments on the PGA Tour since joining the circuit in 2018, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts joined in on celebrating his victory. One fan stated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he could not have picked a better first win.
The fan commented (via X @DJGolfer64):
"Helluva first win."
However, some golf enthusiasts believe that while Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship event, he should not have earned the FedEx Cup. A fan claimed that the trophy should belong to Scottie Scheffler, who was the 2024 FedEx Cup champion.
The fan wrote (via X @Sgt_HulkaEM50):
"What a joke... The guy that wins 5 times and two of those are majors is not the Champion, this guy who played a Mikey Mouse course is the tour champion.... PGA got this one wrong."
One fan humorously suggested that Tommy Fleetwood saved his maiden victory for one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour, which had a purse prize of a whopping $40 million this year.
Writing on X, the golf fan said (via X @StevenKerwin):
"The cunning plan worked, he was saving it for the big one. Well done Tommy."
Here are a few other reactions from members of the golf community following Tommy Fleetwood's breakthrough victory (via X @PGATour):
"Happy for him. Stupid to call a guy with 1 win on PGA ever the FedEx Champion over Scottie," commented an X user.
"Great golfer. It was only a matter of time before he won, one of the big ones IMO. Bravo. Pressure is off now , go win a few Majors next year as an encore," congratulated a fan.
A fan wrote, "Why did Scheffler play last week? It was a meaningless tournament. Why tire himself for nada? Regardless, Tommy Fleetwood deserves the victory. He was the best. Europe will win the Ryder Cup. Stamina means a lot."
Up until this week's 2025 Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood had 12 finishes inside the top 3, which was the most top-three finishes without a win since 1983. He earned great praise from the golf community for his hard work throughout the past few years.
How much did Tommy Fleetwood earn at the Tour Championship?
Tommy Fleetwood won the 2025 Tour Championship with odds of +1,600 according to the PGA Tour. As the season finale event had a purse prize of a whopping $40 million, the winner earned a massive payday worth $10 million.
Having totalled 18 under par 262 for the week at the challenging East Lake Golf Club, the Ryder Cup star earned approximately $38,167.94 per shot he played over the past four days.