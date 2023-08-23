“His difference has been felt already” - Rory McIlroy praises Tiger Woods' active involvement in PGA Tour Policy Board

Tiger Woods' recent appointment to the PGA Tour Policy Board has quickly proved to be a game-changer, with his proactive involvement already making a significant impact. Fellow board member Rory McIlroy attests to the meaningful difference Woods has brought since his appointment on August 1.

McIlroy, speaking from East Lake Golf Club, the venue of the upcoming Tour Championship, highlighted the substantial efforts Woods has invested in his new role. The legendary golfer's engagement and dedication have been evident as he works towards securing the best outcomes for PGA Tour players.

“He's been talking to some people. He's been talking to a lot of people. He's really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players in the PGA TOUR. So, I think his difference has been felt already,” said Rory Mcllroy (via TWLEGION account on X).

Tiger Woods' active participation has extended beyond his fellow board members. He has been actively reaching out and communicating with various individuals, effectively leveraging his influence to advocate for the players' interests.

The importance of Tiger Woods' presence on the board is reflected in the changes and improvements already underway.

These changes include the amendment of governing documents to ensure player directors' involvement in and approval of major decisions. It also brings transparency in negotiations and the ability to approve or decline changes in the Tour.

Tiger Woods' crucial role in shaping PGA Tour's future

Commissioner Jay Monahan's confidence in Tiger Woods' impact is evident. He said that the golfer's engagement will continue to grow as the PGA Tour approaches the December 31st deadline.

This deadline marks a crucial period for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to finalize the 'framework agreement'.

Tiger Woods joins a group of esteemed player directors, including Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson. The ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to create a for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, alongside LIV Golf and the European circuit, have drawn attention and scrutiny.

Woods' presence is instrumental in navigating these discussions and ensuring that players' interests are paramount.

As the PGA Tour strives for transparency and player-centered governance, Woods' voice carries considerable weight. His appointment reflects the tour's commitment to restoring trust and confidence among players after the surprise announcement of the framework agreement in June.

Looking ahead, Tiger Woods' continued involvement will undoubtedly shape the tour's trajectory. It will potentially redefine the landscape of professional golf and foster a more collaborative and inclusive approach to decision-making.