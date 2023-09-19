How did Arnold Palmer die? All you need to know about the $875,000,000-worth golfer’s death

Arnold Palmer is one of the greatest players to have existed in professional golf. Debuting as a pro in 1954, he won 92 professional titles, including seven Majors. His tally of 62 PGA Tour titles is the fifth-highest on the list.

Palmer died at the age of 87 on September 25, 2016 due to complications from heart problems in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was admitted to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Shadyside) three days prior for tests in preparation for heart surgery.

Following his cremation, Palmer's ashes were dispersed at the Latrobe Country Club in his hometown. His property, worth $875 million, was divided primarily between his two daughters. His second wife, Kathleen Gawthrop, received $10 million, his eight employees received $25,000 each, and his charity, Arnie's Army, received $10 million.

Palmer's professional career spanned over five decades, and he became one of the biggest names in professional golf. He shared a rivalry with 18-time Major champion Jack Nicklaus and nine-time Major champion Gary Player, together known as the Big Three.

A look at Arnold Palmer's PGA Tour achievements

Palmer turned pro in 1954 and secured his first PGA Tour title at the 1955 Canadian Open in his rookie season. He shot a remarkable 64 in the opening round, marking the best first round of his career.

He earned his first Major victory at the Masters Tournament in 1958, narrowly defeating Doug Ford and Fred Hawkins by a single stroke. Palmer went on to claim victory at Augusta National three more times. Additionally, he won two Open Championships and one US Open.

The four-time Masters champion was honored with the PGA Player of the Year award twice, in 1960 and 1962, and emerged as the tour's leading money winner four times. His total earnings on the PGA Tour reached $7 million.

Here are all the PGA Tour wins by Arnold Palmer:

1955:

Canadian Open

1956:

Insurance City Open

Eastern Open

1957:

Houston Open

Azalea Open

Rubber City Open Invitational

San Diego Open Invitational

1958:

St. Petersburg Open Invitational

Masters Tournament

Pepsi Championship

1959:

Thunderbird Invitational

Oklahoma City Open Invitational

West Palm Beach Open Invitational

1960:

Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic

Texas Open Invitational

Baton Rouge Open Invitational

Pensacola Open Invitational

Masters Tournament (2)

US Open

Insurance City Open Invitational (2)

Mobile Sertoma Open Invitational

1961:

San Diego Open Invitational (2)

Phoenix Open Invitational

Baton Rouge Open Invitational (2)

Texas Open Invitational (2)

Western Open

The Open Championship

1962:

Palm Springs Golf Classic (2)

Phoenix Open Invitational (2)

Masters Tournament (3)

Texas Open Invitational (3)

Tournament of Champions

Colonial National Invitation

The Open Championship (2)

American Golf Classic

1963:

Los Angeles Open

Phoenix Open Invitational (3)

Pensacola Open Invitational (2)

Thunderbird Classic Invitational

Cleveland Open Invitational

Western Open (2)

Whitemarsh Open Invitational

1964:

Masters Tournament (4)

Oklahoma City Open Invitational (2)

1965:

Tournament of Champions (2)

1966:

Los Angeles Open (2)

Tournament of Champions (3)

Houston Champions International (2)

1967:

Los Angeles Open (3)

Tucson Open Invitational

American Golf Classic (2)

Thunderbird Classic (2)

1968:

Bob Hope Desert Classic (3)

Kemper Open

1969:

Heritage Golf Classic

Danny Thomas, Diplomat Classic

1970:

National Four-Ball Team Championship (with Jack Nicklaus)

1971:

Bob Hope Desert Classic (4)

Florida Citrus Invitational

Westchester Classic

National Team Championship (with Jack Nicklaus)

1973:

Bob Hope Desert Classic (5)