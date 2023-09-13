How big is Tiger Woods’ $20,000,000 yacht? All you need to know about 'Privacy'

Tiger Woods is one of the three athletes in the world whose net worth counts in billions. He is one of the highest-paid golfers in the world.

Woods owns a yacht named Privacy which he bought almost 20 years ago in 2004. He has purchased the yacht for around $20 million.

The luxurious private vehicle is around 155 feet in length and has three floors. It holds up to 12,000 gallons of gas and works on a huge twin 1,800-horsepower engine. The yacht has a fuel range of over 4,000 nautical miles and has an impressive speed.

Tiger Woods yacht is designed by Carol Williamson & Associates and has a total of five staterooms. It has all the luxurious amenities including a cinema, a jacuzzi, a gym, a bar and other latest equipment. However, only his family members know how it looks from the inside.

According to USA Today, it requires around $2 million per year for the maintenance of the yacht.

A look at the expensive things Tiger Woods owns

The billionaire splurges on mega properties, stunning cars, yachts, aircraft and many other luxuries stuff. Besides his yacht, Woods purchased a boat, Solitude that he brought in 2010 at the time he got married to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

He bought an 18.5-metre boat for his wife, which was built by Garlington Landerweer Marine. Although the precise cost of the opulent boat was kept a secret, it was reportedly between $2 million and $3 million.

Tiger Woods's massive fortune also includes a luxurious private jet named Gulfstream G550. It is the same kind of aircraft that Tesla's founder Elon Musk owns.

The 15-time Major champion bought the jet for around $54 million. It has a bedroom with a walk-in closet, spacious bathrooms, a dining area and a workplace.

The private jet has seats for 18 passengers and has full internet connectivity and satellite communication. It can travel for 12 hours covering 12,000 km without any break.

Tiger Woods also has a beautiful collection of branded cars. He owns dozens of cars including multiple Buick cars including Buick Enclave, Buick Velite, Buick Bengal Roadster, and Buick Lacrosse.

He owns a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren edition car and also a Porche Carrera GT. The Mercedes-Benz SLR is a limited-production car. The company has only made around 2100 cars between 2003-2010. The supercar can reach a top speed of 336 km/hr. His other car the Porsche Carrera GT has a top speed of 330 km/hr.

His other luxury properties include his golf courses, his bungalow and a restaurant in Jupiter.