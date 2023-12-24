How was Cam Smith’s year in golf? Exploring the LIV golfer's results, earnings and more from 2023

Australian golfer Cam Smith has enjoyed an incredible LIV Golf season in 2023. He won two tournaments at the Saudi Arabian circuit and earned a significant amount in prize money.
Smith started the new year with the 2023 Saudi International (Asian Tour event), which was held from February 2 to 5 in Saudi Arabia. However, he missed the cut at the event after playing two rounds of 73 and 69.
After that, he participated in the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico. With a score of less than six, the Australian finished in T5 after firing three rounds of 69-71-68.
Smith emerged victorious at the LIV Golf London event, marking his first win of the year. He ended with a score of under fifteen, shooting 63-67-68. Smith had also won the Bedminster event of LIV Golf and earned $4 million in prize money.
In 2023, Cam Smith participated in all four Majors in addition to LIV Golf events. Following his tie for a 34th-place finish at the Masters, he settled into a position of T9 at the PGA Championship. He placed T33 at The Open Championship and fourth at the US Open.
In 2023, Smith finished in the top 10 eight times and took home more than $15 million in prize money. Having won two LIV golf competitions, he amassed an $8 million fortune.
A look into Cam Smith's 2023 results and earnings
Here are the results and prize money for all the tournaments Cam Smith played in 2023:
PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA: Australian Open (Australia)
- Result: T17
- Score: 71, 68, 69, 70
DP WORLD TOUR: Australian PGA Championship (Australia)
- Result: CUT
- Score: 73 78
ASIAN TOUR: Hong Kong Open (Hong Kong)
- Result: 2
- Score: 63, 66, 65, 68
- Prize money: $220,000
LIV Golf Jeddah - Individual (Saudi Arabia)
- Result: T24
- Score: 70, 68, 66
- Prize money: $200,000
LIV Golf Chicago - Individual (USA)
- Result: T37
- Score: 69, 71, 73
- Prize money: $139,000
LIV Golf Bedminster: Individual (USA)
- Result: 1
- Score: 66, 67, 68
- Prize money: $4,000,000
LIV Golf Greenbrier: Individual
- Result: T32
- Score: 69, 64, 71
- Prize money: $149,000
The Open Championship (United Kingdom)
- Result: T33
- Score: 72, 72, 68, 73
- Prize money: $84,113
LIV Golf London - Individual (England)
- Result: 1
- Score: 63, 67, 68
- Prize money: $4,000,000
LIV Golf Valderrama - Individual (Spain)
- Result: T12
- Score: 69, 72, 71
- Prize money: $360,000
US Open
- Result: 4
- Score: 69, 67, 71, 67
- Prize money: $990,867
LIV Golf Washington - Individual
- Result: T9
- Score: 68, 70, 72
- Prize money: $421,666
PGA Championship
- Result: T9
- Score: 72 72 70 65
- Prize money: $465,000
LIV Golf Tulsa - Individual
- Result: T2
- Score: 64, 68, 61
- Prize money: $1,875,000
LIV Golf Singapore - Individual (Singapore)
- Result: T6
- Score: 65, 66, 70
- Prize money: $655,000
LIV Golf Adelaide - Individual (Australia)
- Result: T3
- Score: 69, 66, 66
- Prize money: $1,000,000
Masters Tournament
- Result: T34
- Score: 70, 72, 75, 75
- Prize money: $97,200
LIV Golf Orlando: Individual
- Result: T26
- Score: 69, 68, 71
- Prize money: $159,000
LIV Golf Tucson - Individual
- Result: T24
- Score: 71, 70, 70
- Prize money: $197,500
LIV Golf Mayakoba - Individual (Mexico)
- Result: T5
- Score: 69, 71, 67
- Prize money: $887,500
ASIAN TOUR Saudi International
- Result: CUT
- Score: 73 69