How was Cam Smith’s year in golf? Exploring the LIV golfer's results, earnings and more from 2023

Australian golfer Cam Smith has enjoyed an incredible LIV Golf season in 2023. He won two tournaments at the Saudi Arabian circuit and earned a significant amount in prize money.

Smith started the new year with the 2023 Saudi International (Asian Tour event), which was held from February 2 to 5 in Saudi Arabia. However, he missed the cut at the event after playing two rounds of 73 and 69.

After that, he participated in the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico. With a score of less than six, the Australian finished in T5 after firing three rounds of 69-71-68.

Smith emerged victorious at the LIV Golf London event, marking his first win of the year. He ended with a score of under fifteen, shooting 63-67-68. Smith had also won the Bedminster event of LIV Golf and earned $4 million in prize money.

In 2023, Cam Smith participated in all four Majors in addition to LIV Golf events. Following his tie for a 34th-place finish at the Masters, he settled into a position of T9 at the PGA Championship. He placed T33 at The Open Championship and fourth at the US Open.

In 2023, Smith finished in the top 10 eight times and took home more than $15 million in prize money. Having won two LIV golf competitions, he amassed an $8 million fortune.

A look into Cam Smith's 2023 results and earnings

Here are the results and prize money for all the tournaments Cam Smith played in 2023:

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA: Australian Open (Australia)

Result: T17

Score: 71, 68, 69, 70

DP WORLD TOUR: Australian PGA Championship (Australia)

Result: CUT

Score: 73 78

ASIAN TOUR: Hong Kong Open (Hong Kong)

Result: 2

Score: 63, 66, 65, 68

Prize money: $220,000

LIV Golf Jeddah - Individual (Saudi Arabia)

Result: T24

Score: 70, 68, 66

Prize money: $200,000

LIV Golf Chicago - Individual (USA)

Result: T37

Score: 69, 71, 73

Prize money: $139,000

LIV Golf Bedminster: Individual (USA)

Result: 1

Score: 66, 67, 68

Prize money: $4,000,000

LIV Golf Greenbrier: Individual

Result: T32

Score: 69, 64, 71

Prize money: $149,000

The Open Championship (United Kingdom)

Result: T33

Score: 72, 72, 68, 73

Prize money: $84,113

LIV Golf London - Individual (England)

Result: 1

Score: 63, 67, 68

Prize money: $4,000,000

LIV Golf Valderrama - Individual (Spain)

Result: T12

Score: 69, 72, 71

Prize money: $360,000

US Open

Result: 4

Score: 69, 67, 71, 67

Prize money: $990,867

LIV Golf Washington - Individual

Result: T9

Score: 68, 70, 72

Prize money: $421,666

PGA Championship

Result: T9

Score: 72 72 70 65

Prize money: $465,000

LIV Golf Tulsa - Individual

Result: T2

Score: 64, 68, 61

Prize money: $1,875,000

LIV Golf Singapore - Individual (Singapore)

Result: T6

Score: 65, 66, 70

Prize money: $655,000

LIV Golf Adelaide - Individual (Australia)

Result: T3

Score: 69, 66, 66

Prize money: $1,000,000

Masters Tournament

Result: T34

Score: 70, 72, 75, 75

Prize money: $97,200

LIV Golf Orlando: Individual

Result: T26

Score: 69, 68, 71

Prize money: $159,000

LIV Golf Tucson - Individual

Result: T24

Score: 71, 70, 70

Prize money: $197,500

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Individual (Mexico)

Result: T5

Score: 69, 71, 67

Prize money: $887,500

ASIAN TOUR Saudi International

Result: CUT

Score: 73 69