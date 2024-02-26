How does Capital One’s The Match work? Format, rules and more explored

Capital One's The Match will be played on Monday (February 26), at The Park in West Palm Beach. It will be the ninth edition of the event, which will bring several new features, including the presence of female players for the first time.

The 2024 edition of The Match will have some differences from previous editions in terms of its format. The event has usually been played in the scramble format, but this time it will be played in the skins format.

Skins golf is a modality in which four players play their own balls and seek to win each hole. The player who wins the most holes wins the match. However, fans will see a variation of this format at The Park course, as each hole is allocated an amount of money for charity and the player who raises the most money through his performance will be declared the winner.

The Match will be played over 12 holes. Four of the holes will be par 3, where all four participants will tee off from the same tee box. On the other eight holes, the male and female players will tee off from different tee boxes.

The quartet of players performing in The Match is comprised of two PGA Tour stars and two LPGA Tour stars. Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will join Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, the first two female players to participate in this event.

The Match will be played at night and broadcast live on TNT. It will feature commentary from Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman and Christina Kim in the booth. Kathryn Tappen will be the on-course reporter while DJ Khaled and Paul Bissonette will be the cart commentators.

A glimpse into the history of The Match

The Match is a charity event that has raised more than $38 million over its eight previous editions. It is sponsored by Capital One.

The event has drawn both professional players and stars from other sports who excel at golf. These are the historical results of the event:

2018: Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods 2020 (1): Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady

Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady 2020 (2): Phil Mickelson & Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning & Stephen Curry

Phil Mickelson & Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning & Stephen Curry 2021 (1): Bryson DeChambeau & Aaron Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady

Bryson DeChambeau & Aaron Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady 2021 (2): Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau 2022 (1): Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes 2022 (2): Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 2023: Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson

This will be the second unofficial event in less than three months that brings together stars from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. In December 2023, the Grant Thornton Invitational was played, where both Thompson and Zhang participated teaming up with Rickie Fowler and Sahith Theegala, respectively.